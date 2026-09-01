‘Scottie Is Not His Score’: Scottie Scheffler Opens Up on His Mother’s Crucial Lesson

A 30-40 minute conversation with Scottie Scheffler’s father, Scott, during this year’s U.S. Open left such an impression on Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee that his wife later called him her new “favorite person.” For Chamblee, the interaction offered a clear glimpse into what a “great person” Scheffler’s father is, prompting him to ask the World No. 1 how his parents’ influence helped shape him as a person.

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That question found an echo earlier in the interview, when co-host Rich Lerner shared his own interaction with Scheffler’s mother, Diane. He had once asked her, “Why is your son as good as he is?” Diane simply responded, “Scottie is not his score.” The answer captured something Scheffler’s parents had instilled in him since childhood, the idea that his identity was never meant to hinge on a scorecard. Seeing the opening, Lerner asked Scheffler to elaborate on his mother’s response.

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Diane’s answer perfectly reflects the support from his parents Scheffler spoke about earlier in the interview. She is saying that Scottie’s worth and identity aren’t defined by how he performs on the golf course. Whether he shoots 65 or 75, wins a tournament or struggles, he remains the same person. In other words, she helped instill in Scottie the idea that golf is something he does, not who he is.

Turning back to Chamblee’s original question, Scheffler credited his sisters and parents for the perspective he still leans on today.

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“I grew up with three sisters. So I felt like sacrifice was something that we were always used to,” he said during a recent interview. “… They were troopers my whole life. And I’ve had nothing but support from them for a long time. And I just feel like we have a really close family, and I feel like it starts with my parents.”

That closeness, Scheffler said, showed up most in how his family responded to the pressures of his career.

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“My dad would lie in front of traffic for me if it meant that I wouldn’t get a scratch on my elbow. I feel like no matter how I play … I’m always coming home to people that love me… But I also felt that it was okay if I didn’t make it out here… My parents wanted me to chase after my dreams. And I’m just glad to have their support.”

Interestingly, Scheffler’s father, Scott, worked as a stay-at-home dad, and his mother, Diane, had a successful career as a business executive and law firm COO. Regardless, Scheffler’s parents aren’t the only ones he is grateful to for supporting him.

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Scottie Scheffler sends message to family after Tour Championship

Scheffler’s comments came after his win at the Tour Championship on Aug. 30. And he made sure his family and team shared the spotlight afterward. The world No. 1 celebrated his 22nd PGA Tour title with an Instagram carousel, featuring photos alongside the trophy, caddie Ted Scott, and wife Meredith Scheffler.

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“Couldn’t have done this without my family, friends, and team! Thank you @tourchampionship for an amazing week,” Scottie Scheffler wrote.

The 30-year-old, of course, rallied to a three-shot victory at East Lake, earning $10 million. His family was also there to celebrate the moment. According to People, Scottie Scheffler signed his scorecard before spotting Meredith and their two sons, Bennett and Remy. He later held Remy while lifting the trophy.

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The victory was Scheffler’s third of the season, although it followed a somewhat challenging stretch, where he finished 2nd in five tournaments.

That being said, it’s clear that Scheffler’s family has had an immense impact on not only his life but also his career. And he is ever so grateful for it.