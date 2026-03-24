Scottie Scheffler Abruptly Exits $9.9M PGA Tour Event Over Personal Family Matter

With the Masters Tournament fast approaching, Scottie Scheffler had decided to play at the Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026. The Texas resident saw it as a practice event ahead of the season’s first major. However, there’s something more important that came up, leading to his withdrawal before the event began.

While the reason was not immediately clear earlier, Golf Channel confirmed that it is not an injury-related withdrawal. The recent update is that he is awaiting the birth of his second child.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20x PGA Tour winner views the Texas Children’s Houston Open as the last tune-up before heading to Augusta National. The $9.9 million PGA Tour event is played at the Memorial Park Golf Course, which is near his residence. This allows the World No. 1 to play and rest enough before the Masters. That’s why he took a different approach from Rory McIlroy, who is not playing, and decided to tee up at the 12th event of the season.

Golf Channel reported that he and his wife, Meredith Scheffler, are expecting their second child. Their first child, Bennett, was born in May 2024. He is now nearing his second birthday and, with his parents, awaits a new family member. There’s no announcement or comment made by Scottie Scheffler on the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the World No. 1 withdraws, the next in line to tee up at the $9.9 million event is Matt Kuchar. This makes Justin Lower the new first alternate. Scheffler’s withdrawal was the 7th since Sunday. Apart from him, Austin Smotherman, Cam Davis, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Kim, Matt McCarty, and Bud Cauley have also withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The withdrawal means that Scottie Scheffler wouldn’t be able to play the home event he usually plays before the Masters. However, he might not need it after seeing the birth of his child.

When Bennett was born on May 8, 2024, Scottie Scheffler went on to win the 2024 PGA Championship. He then also won the RBC Heritage that year. Inspiration and motivation from this happy moment could make the 4x major champion bring similar results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scheffler’s decision may have surprised many, but it aligns with a pattern he has consistently maintained throughout his career. He always places family above everything else. That mindset is deeply tied to the role his wife, Meredith, plays.

Scottie Scheffler credits Meredith as his foundation on and off the course

Many would say that Scheffler’s command of the golf ball and his ability to stay consistent stem from the effort he puts in. While true, the man himself says that it is not a solo journey. The World No. 1 has repeatedly highlighted that his wife’s steady presence keeps his game and mindset on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple has been together since their teenage years. That history has created a grounded relationship between them. It stands apart from the pressures of professional golf. Meredith has spent a significant portion of her life on the road with Scottie Scheffler. And the 2x Masters champion has acknowledged that doing so requires a lot of sacrifices. He says that his wife provides emotional balance, which helps remind him that his performance does not define who he is.

The American professional has always prioritized family over golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer. At the end of the day, that’s what’s more important to me,” he has said.

Now, having a second child means that giving time to his wife and children becomes even more important. It also explains why stepping away from the competition was never a difficult choice for him.

That family-first mindset brings clarity to his withdrawal from the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open. Now, only two weeks remain for the Masters. Scottie Scheffler isn’t stepping back; he’s choosing what matters more before returning to chase another green jacket.