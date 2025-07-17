Scottie Scheffler Admits He Should Be ‘Less Honest’ After Talking About Leaving Golf in Candid Confession

Scottie Scheffler took to golf at age three, starting his career with a plastic set of clubs. Over the years, if asked about his goal, he would likely say becoming the “best golfer in the world.” And indeed, he is. With three majors and the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings since 2023, he’s a favorite at Royal Portrush. Yet, on Tuesday, the only thing he asked was: “What is the point? Why do I want to win this tournament so bad?” Is the world’s best pro golfer facing an existential crisis? And although Scheffler now admits he should have been “less honest,” it is likely he will still leave golf to seek “fulfillment” with his family.

Scottie Scheffler first shook the golf world by admitting ahead of The Open Championship, “I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf, but if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living.” His point? If it ever comes to choosing between golf and his family, Scottie Scheffler would “rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer.”

On Thursday, Scottie Scheffler showed a little regret about opening up during Tuesday’s press conference, and said, “This week I’m trying to play good enough to win the golf tournament. I think I’ve made that pretty clear over the course of my career.” He continued, “I think I try to be as honest as I can with y’all, with the stuff that I’m willing to kind of say. At times I feel like maybe I should be a little less honest. Maybe I shouldn’t have said the stuff I said yesterday because now I’m going to get asked about it more.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Indeed, that did happen. Following his Tuesday presser, when the reporters asked him to elaborate more on his “what is the point?” statement, Scheffler cited the 2025 CJ CUP Byron Nelson event, a tournament he’s been chasing “his entire life” since it’s held in his hometown. After winning the event near Dallas earlier this year with a score of 31 under, Scheffler noted how fleeting the moment felt. The point? Scottie Scheffler is a pretty honest man and lets his feelings be known to the golf world.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

However, despite Scheffler’s regret over being too honest with the media, his recent confessions have garnered attention from his fellow pros. Discussing the same, Scheffler said, “But really it’s just a matter of perspective, and I’ve had some players come up to me and say that they feel and think the same things.” But Scheffler’s point stands: is there any point in a winning, since it does not seem to satisfy or fulfil anything? At the end of the day, your loved ones is what matters, or people you can spend time with. As golf is a sport that is individual in nature, it can get lonely at the top. And Scheffler is not the only one with such feelings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler) Expand Post

In 2024, for instance, Sepp Straka confessed, “It’s been nice to kind of go back and have a couple of your best friends there to just spend time with because it does get a little lonely on the road.” But that does not mean Scheffler is immune to the beauty of The Open Championship, “But overall just glad to be out playing golf and competing again.”

What we just heard is the type of expression that should be supported, as it showcases a human aspect that we frequently miss in this sport. What’s notable is that Scheffler’s introspection came across as lighthearted and inquiring, rather than desperate or troubled. His comments suggest he’s aware that his passion for golf stems from the journey itself, not just the trophies he wins. And that’s something that even the U.S. Open champ, Justin Rose, can agree on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Rose says Scottie Scheffler’s take was “relatable for sure”

With an impressive career marked by major victories and consistent excellence, Justin Rose stands out as one of his generation’s top golfers. His achievements include reaching the world No. 1 ranking, claiming the 2013 U.S. Open title at Merion, and representing Europe in six Ryder Cups. Despite his successes, Rose has also faced heartbreak, finishing runner-up in the Masters three times, including a playoff loss to Rory McIlroy this April. Additionally, he has finished second at The Open Championship twice, most recently at Royal Troon in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But when he heard what Scottie Scheffler had to say about his career and more, he replied on Thursday at The Open, “I mean, it was a cool take to hear what Scottie was saying. Obviously he’s got the rest of his life so well in order and his priorities and obviously his family and faith and all those things.” Rose added that, “It was great to hear, quite honestly.”

“Very relatable for sure. I think there’s been moments in my career where you do, you summit to the top of the rankings and you kind of maybe perceive it to be more than it actually is at the time.” Rose agreed that “it’s just a great reminder for what he said that yeah, there are clearly other things in life.” Scottie Scheffler’s candid reflections on balancing his career and family life at The Open will probably inspire more pros to open up. And that’s a good thing – it will help the golf world see them as more than just golfers, but as humans with complexities and depth.