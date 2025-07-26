Scottie Scheffler Admits He’s Ready to Give Up One Major for Dallas Cowboys

Scottie Scheffler is quite possibly the best golfer on the planet right now. But even with back-to-back major wins in 2025 and four total to his name, the man’s still got one itch he just can’t scratch — being a Dallas Cowboys fan. In a light-hearted but relatable moment on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Scheffler cracked the kind of joke only long-suffering sports fans truly understand.

“If the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl, I think that would be up there for sure,” Scheffler said with a grin. “I would trade one [major], for sure, for a Super Bowl.” Coming from the current World No.1—who just dominated the PGA Championship and The Open—those words hit differently. That’s not a casual take. That’s years of playoff pain talking. Scheffler even took it a step further: “How many Waste Managements? Oh, like 10.”

You could hear the sigh of every Cowboys fan nodding in agreement. No one’s immune—not even the best golfer in the world.

When Football heartbreak hits harder than missed putts

Scheffler was born in June 1996, just a few months after Dallas last won the Super Bowl. Since then? Nothing but heartbreak. “A lot of hard work went into cheering on the boys,” he joked. “Arguably a lot more disappointment in football than there is in golf.” And that might be the most brutally honest thing a Cowboys fan has said in years.

This isn’t just fan banter. It’s personal. The Cowboys have managed just five playoff wins since 1996, never reaching an NFC Championship during Scheffler’s entire lifetime. Compare that to Scheffler’s golf career—four majors, multiple FedEx Cup wins, and a green jacket in the closet. Yet he still feels more pain from watching Sunday Night Football than any cut line or missed birdie. That’s what makes his comment land so perfectly with sports fans.

And let’s be real: Majors are the holy grail in golf. They define careers, lock down legacies, and etch names into history. For Scheffler to joke about giving one up—especially right after claiming two in a row—isn’t him downplaying the prestige. It’s him wearing his heart on his Dallas-sized sleeve.

Scheffler: Fan first, Golfer always

There’s something beautifully human about a world-class athlete still being just another fan at heart. For Scottie Scheffler, his willingness to trade golf immortality for a Super Bowl ring he’ll never wear says everything about how deep the bond is between fans and their teams. It’s not about logic. It’s about loyalty.

Scheffler’s off-course identity has always been grounded—church on Sundays, a low-key lifestyle, and die-hard sports loyalties. But this moment may have been his most relatable yet. While the golf world watches him rack up wins, he’s just counting down the days until the Cowboys take the field again. “It ends in February and you’re like, ‘What am I going to do until September?’” he said, laughing about the post-football-season void. “Football season is something we long for.”

So sure, he might not give up a major. But the fact that he’d even joke about it? That’s peak sports-fan energy. And for someone who already owns a Green Jacket and a Claret Jug, maybe what Scheffler wants next is a silver Lombardi lifted in Arlington.

Scottie Scheffler’s golf game may be on fire, but his heart still bleeds blue and silver. In a world where athletes are trained to speak in clichés, his candid Cowboys confession hit home. No matter how many majors he wins, the dream of seeing “America’s Team” return to glory means just as much. For golf’s top dog, it’s not just about trophies—it’s about touchdowns, too. And until Dallas finally ends that three-decade drought, don’t be surprised if Scheffler keeps quietly wishing he could swap one green for one ring.