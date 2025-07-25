Scottie Scheffler Admits Shutting Down Phil Mickelson’s Claim Was Pleasing

Phil Mickelson might be a golf legend, but when it comes to predicting the future? Not so much. Earlier this year, the six-time major champion predicted that Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer, wouldn’t win anything in 2025 until the Ryder Cup. As he puts it on X, “Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don’t think so.” Mickelson told former Masters champion Trevor Immelman. At the time, it raised eyebrows. Fast-forward a few months, spoiler alert: that tweet aged terribly.

The topic resurfaced recently during Scheffler’s appearance on the popular YouTube sports show Pardon My Take, hosted by Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter. When the discussion shifted to the infamous Phil Mickelson tweet, Big Cat said, “Did you, um, did you happen to see the Phil Mickelson tweet?” Scheffler responded dryly, “I did see the Phil Mickelson tweet.” The next thing was a funny and very sincere reciprocity, during which both Katz and Scheffler took apart the tweet and its meaning, implying that Mickelson was adding the Ryder Cup to not sound unpatriotic himself.

“I…I would agree with that,” Scottie Scheffler said after Katz offered his interpretation. “I think that’s what he was trying to say. But you can’t say that America’s going to lose the Ryder Cup when you’re an American. So he was like kind of yeah threw in that little cookie there at the end because Phil…Phil’s not dumb. Phil’s very smart.” It was a clever response, offering both criticism and a compliment. Scheffler didn’t attack Mickelson personally; in fact, he acknowledged Mickelson’s intelligence but made it clear that the take itself was flawed.

via Imago

Because here’s the reality: since that tweet, Scottie Scheffler has done the exact opposite of nothing. He’s won four tournaments, including two majors, the PGA Championship and The Open at Royal Portrush, where he claimed victory by four strokes. He’s now just one title (the U.S. Open) away from the career Grand Slam. And considering his history, top-seven finishes at the U.S. Open in four of the last five years, it feels inevitable. But yes, Big Cat summed it up perfectly: “But that was a really dumb [take] because you’ve won everything.” Scottie didn’t gloat.

No mic drops, no grin. Just a calm, almost amused nod as he said, “Didn’t age very well, which I’m very pleased with.” It was a line that landed quietly but with all the weight of a 300-yard drive down the middle. But after all that… did Phil Mickelson actually apologize to Scottie? Well, kind of. But… how exactly?

Scottie Scheffler made Phil Mickelson eat his words

Well, till this point, we know Phil Mickelson’s hot take didn’t just miss; it blew up in his face. Back in March, the LIV Golf star boldly claimed that Scottie Scheffler wouldn’t win anything in 2025 until the Ryder Cup. But by May, Scheffler had already stacked multiple wins, including a big one at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. That’s when Phil finally backed off, admitting the obvious. “So I might have been off on that one. Congrats to Scottie on a great performance.” But the internet didn’t let him off the hook that easily.

When Kevin Kisner joked about the failed prediction, Mickelson doubled down, this time, with a little reflection (and a little ego). “I’ve already acknowledged I was wrong on this… This is a good example of why so many people are afraid to put themselves out there and compete or take risks because they know it’ll be thrown back in their face and they can’t handle it. Fortunately that’s not ever been my problem. 😂” In other words, Phil owned it… sort of. Classic Mickelson, wrong, but never boring. And then came July, and another twist of the knife.

Scheffler won The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, his second major and fourth win since the tweet. Once again, Phil had no choice but to tip his cap. “Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on another impressive victory. So many irons shots were amazing and what a putting performance.” That one, at least, aged perfectly. As for the Ryder Cup prediction? Well, Scheffler still has more tournaments left before September, and he’s not done proving people wrong.