Scottie Scheffler Admits to Breaking Rules for Son, Bennett to Enter Non-Permissible Area

Scottie Scheffler nailed his first Claret Jug at The Open – and it was a moment full of intrigue. Right after his win, he zeroed in on a unique note on the trophy: “2020: No championship owing to global pandemic.” Then he flipped the focus to his own name stamped on the Claret Jug, sitting right below Xander Schauffele‘s for 2024 – and he did it with some serious excitement. And if his recent throwback is any indication, Scheffler’s still stoked about the trophy.

Ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler talked about what he did after winning the Claret Jug. And, yes, he also shared how he broke a rule in one of these moments. During a presser, the pro revealed, “We had a party two weeks ago at home with some of our friends, and everybody got to drink out of it. It was a lot of fun.” But then the real fun began when, according to Scheffler, his wife, Meredith, left their son, Bennett, with Scheffler.

The Texan decided to bring his son Bennett to Royal Oaks, his home golf course, where “He whacked some golf balls around, and we hung out for a bit.” Then, Scheffler reveals that he brought Bennett to the 19th hole, and that’s where the “rule-breaking” happened. At least, in essence.

Scheffler says, “and I got some pretty funny pictures with Bennett sitting in the 19th hole at the men’s only grill where you’ve got to be — I think you’ve got to be 19 to get in there, but I figured if we bring in a couple major championship trophies with us, they’ll let the rules slide on that one.” Golf courses usually let kids and minors hang out there, but some places have restrictions for safety or how they run things. Like at Fort Moore Golf Course, kids under 6 aren’t allowed on the course. And at golf spots with a “19th Hole” hangout, minors under 21 need to be with a parent or guardian.

As surprising as Scheffler’s admission is, this pales in comparison to his standout Claret Jug moment with his son, Bennett. Even if there’s no real competition or winner between the two moments.

Scottie Scheffler and his other sweet Claret Jug moment with Bennett

Scottie Scheffler secured a decisive victory at The Open held at Royal Portrush Golf Club. A notable moment following his win was his 1-year-old son Bennett’s interaction with him on the green. After Scheffler claimed his first The Open title, Bennett spotted his father and ran toward him. The toddler took a few unsteady steps before falling onto the grass, as captured in footage shared by NBC Sports on X. “No!” an announcer exclaimed as the crowd reacted with sympathy.

Scheffler responded with a smile, setting down the Claret Jug and encouraging Bennett to continue. After being helped to his feet, Bennett was scooped up by Scheffler for a photo opportunity with the trophy. Bennett appeared unfazed by the attention. A photograph of Scheffler embracing his wife, Meredith, while holding Bennett gained traction online; Bennett’s expression in the photo was noted for its humorous lack of reaction.

Fans commented on the photo, joking that Bennett’s expression implied “We do this every Sunday,” referencing Scheffler’s tournament successes. Well, if Scottie Scheffler’s aforementioned throwback is any indication, the father-son duo does indeed live such happy moments every single day, and not just on Sundays.