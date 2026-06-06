Scottie Scheffler & Co. Delayed from Teeing Up at Memorial Tournament Amid Uncertain Conditions

Scottie Scheffler was about to start his weekend in his quest for his third straight title at Muirfield Village. But as moving day began at the Memorial Tournament, rain forced a halt.

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“The third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was suspended at 11:16 a.m. due to inclement weather,” the PGA Tour Communications reported via an X post.

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Play was scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. All remaining groups face a 1-hour, 40-minute delay.

Rain odds climbed from 30% at 9 a.m. to 60% by 11 a.m., forcing the PGA Tour to halt play. While the chances decrease during the afternoon, they rise again to 30% and 60% at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

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Rain may force the third round to Monday.

Rain softens the turf, slows rollout, and reduces the margin for control off the tee and into the greens. Already penal, Muirfield Village becomes even more punishing when wet.

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Pros, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Scottie Scheffler, find Muirfield Village brutally difficult.

Ahead of the event, when the media asked the Northern Irishman about not having won the Memorial Tournament yet, he said that the “rough here is so penal.” He also admitted that the course’s design takes away his most powerful weapon, which is his long driving ability.

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“There’s a lot you got to think about, and I think it gets even more challenging when the greens are this firm and the wind is unpredictable,” the World No. 1 said after his challenging first round.

Imago 260412 Scottie Scheffler of United States during the final round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1196 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta *** 260412 Scottie Scheffler of United States during the final round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1196 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260412PA198

This is not an isolated event it at the Memorial Tournament. The 2021 edition saw two halts during the opening round. The play was first stopped at 12:46 p.m. ET and resumed nearly two hours later. But after resuming, the rain returned and affected the game at 4:17 p.m. ET. After the second stop, officials cancelled the play at 6:41 p.m. and resumed at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

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Another similar incident occurred on a Monday in 2019, when the tournament ended. As rain flooded the course, officials had to suspend the final round at 11:15 a.m. local time. But 1.7 inches of rain by morning, with more to come, pushed the game to the next day. This was the third Monday finish in the tournament’s history.

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But regardless of how the conditions change, the fan favorite to win the event would likely remain the same.

Betting odds for the Memorial Tournament 2026

The favorite to win the Memorial Tournament 2026 is Scottie Scheffler with +310. The World No. 1 has won the event consecutively in 2024 and 2025. He is in fine shape with a win, three runner-ups, and two third-place finishes in the 11 starts he has had. He carded 73-72 (1-over 145) entering the weekend, while many other popular names, such as Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Min Woo Lee, missed the cut.

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Following him is the World No. 2, Rory McIlroy (1,050). The Northern Irishman defended his Masters title this year and joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Sir Nick Faldo by becoming the fourth professional to do so.

The rising superstar Cameron Young (+1,500) is third on the list. The American professional has already won the Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship this season, while finishing T3 at the Masters and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

As these professionals enter the weekend amid rain forecasts, the leaderboard could change drastically in a short time.