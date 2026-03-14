Scottie Scheffler and Co. Showered With Praise by Gary Woodland Amid Mental Health Battle

Gary Woodland received the PGA Tour Courage Award. And as the 2019 US Open champion vowed to make a comeback, there was something that kept pulling him backwards. Speaking with Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, Woodland delved deep into his PTSD struggles and also how the likes of Scottie Scheffler and the entire golfing realm has rallied around him.

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“They’re doing it, being out here. It’s nice. Like the Ryder Cup, the captains knew. They know. And being part of that team was probably the safest I’ve felt through this whole journey because I was with the guys, and I didn’t have to hide it,” said Woodland.

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He further added, “I could be myself, and I would have done anything for them, and they’ve helped me more than I can say. But the Tour’s been amazing. I hope not being able to hide this anymore helps my energy.”

USA Today via Reuters May 17, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Gary Woodland lines up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Clare Grant-USA TODAY Sports

During the Ryder Cup, he was surrounded by his teammates who kept him positive. The likes of Scottie Scheffler have supported him by playing alongside Woodland at the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open. Additionally, the PGA Tour took a lot of initiative to get him towards a better mental state. Special security protocols were made, and he also has his personnel assigned to assist him during his rounds.

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Back in 2023, the American professional golfer had a difficult brain surgery. In a bid to get a lesion removed, doctors had to cut a baseball-sized hole in the brain. Unfortunately, while the surgery was successful, the long recovery process that followed pushed Woodland into PTSD. But that was not the baggage he was carrying.

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Prior to his surgery, Brennan Little, his caddie, recalled how the golfer’s mental health was badly affected. The situation was so bad that Little described him having zombie-like behavior in the days leading up to his surgery. Echoing a similar sentiment, Woodland himself told reporters at the Wai’alae Country Club back in 2024 that whether he was in a car or an airplane, the only thought that came to him was of death.

Thankfully, Woodland came back into the competitive realm in 2024. And since then, things have looked brighter. Notably, the 41-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, recalling more of his trauma, Woodland recently shared about his PTSD episodes.

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Gary Woodland reflected on harrowing PTSD episode that shook his tournament

It was the 2025 Procore Championship where Gary Woodland was almost derailed from the event as PTSD took a toll on him mid-tournament. However, Woodland decided to fight against the mental blockage and decided not to step back from the event. Despite the setback, he still managed to conclude the event at T19, posting a performance of 9 under par.

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Imago Gary Woodland

He recently went down memory lane and reflected on the nightmarish experience. His voice broke, and his eyes were filled with tears as he struggled against that phase. He was on the course when a walking scorer approached him. Suddenly, his vision got blurred. He could not even remember the hole, and he immediately conveyed the same to his caddie.

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“Butch, this stuff’s hitting me, man. You can’t let anybody get behind me. I started bawling. I’m here for these guys. I can’t leave them out here in a twosome,” he shared with Hoggard.

Despite his attempts to overcome the setback, he failed to take a shot when his turn came for the next round.

“I have a lot of fight in me, and I’m not going to let this thing win. But it’s been hard,” said Woodland.

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However, since the surgery, the narrative has changed. The tour tried to support him through the tough phase. Now, as he aims to shine bright in the current season, he will look to pull off a remarkable show at the TPC Sawgrass.