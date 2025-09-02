Scottie Scheffler and Co. Urged to Learn From Europeans or Risk Another Ryder Cup Defeat

As mere weeks remain for the Ryder Cup to tee off, one notion springs excitement in the States: the home team often takes the win. 11 of the last 13 have been won by the hosts. And if you ask Captain Keegan Bradley, he’d almost confirm your hopes. “Our team features a strong blend of Ryder Cup veterans and rookies, each bringing unique strengths,” he says. However, there’s a call to proceed with caution. Team USA will need to address one glaring weakness to avoid another heartbreak after their loss in Rome.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So what’s the heart of the issue? According to 5 Clubs Podcast host, Gary Williams, the European Team gets an edge, and not just because of talent. Rather, it is more about the team culture, collective responsibility, and strategic roster choices. Williams called Europe’s Ryder Cup setup “one of the great teams in all of sports for more than three decades.” Their edge? A willingness to sacrifice and put the team above ego.

“Europe… it’s not about how they care so much more, but they have this sense of understanding about giving in to the other guy… and making sacrifice,” Williams said. Since the ’80s, Europe has stolen a U.S. win at least once every decade. In the 2000s alone, they’ve racked up eight victories to just three defeats—a record built on clutch play far from home crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupeurope) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In contrast, the US has consistently struggled to win away from home. Their only road win came in 1993 at Befry. In this century, their only 3 wins came at home soil at Kentucky (2008), Minnesota (2016), and Wisconsin (2021). “This pattern underscores more than just talent gaps—it reflects a lack of the cohesive, team-first culture that Europe has meticulously built over decades,” Gary Williams explained. “While American stars often shine individually, the Ryder Cup demands sacrifice, strategic pairing, and a shared sense of legacy—areas where Europe consistently excels.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One of the biggest testimonies to that is the roster selection strategy used by the teams. As Williams noted, “They’ve picked the right guys to fill out these rosters.” This indicates Europe’s strategy of selecting players who fit the team dynamic, rather than those with the best individual records. In contrast, the US has sometimes prioritized star power over complementary pairings, disrupting chemistry in doubles like foursomes and fourballs. However, Europe’s biggest advantage is best summed up by Justin Rose when he said, “This is our time but we have a responsibility to those who came before us and those who are going to come after us because we are not here just for ourselves.”

“Bridging this cultural and strategic divide may be the key for Scottie Scheffler and his teammates if they hope to reclaim the trophy on foreign soil,” Williams noted. Whether the US can bring that change this year would be a defining moment for American golf.

AD

European Team roster spells more trouble for the US in the Ryder Cup

The roster for both teams has been confirmed. Captain Keegan Bradley has made some interesting picks, choosing not to become a player-captain.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler

JJ Spaun

Xander Schauffele

Harris English

Russell Henley

LIV Pro Bryson DeChambeau

Justin Thomas (Captain’s pick)

Patrick Cantlay (Captain’s pick)

Sam Burns (Captain’s pick)

Ben Griffin (Captain’s pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain’s pick)

Cameron Young (Captain’s pick)

The biggest change is their inclusion of 4 debutants in the team. This is already sparking conversations with bold Team Europe comparisons. Against this, Team Europe suggests no major changes, with 11 of the 12 players returning to the field. With such continuity, Europe carries a wealth of experience and proven chemistry into Bethpag.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rory McIlroy (Captain)

Jon Rahm (Captain’s pick)

Viktor Hovland (Captain’s pick)

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry (Captain’s pick)

Sepp Straka (Captain’s pick)

Ludvig Aberg (Captain’s pick)

Matt Fitzpatrick (Captain’s pick)

Robert MacIntyre

Rasmus Højgaard

Eleven of the twelve have already battled together in previous Ryder Cups. This seasoned core, familiar with Ryder Cup pressure, could give Europe a crucial edge in handling the high-stakes environment and exploiting any cohesion gaps in the American lineup.