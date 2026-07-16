Scottie Scheffler Beats Nelly Korda for Prestigious Honor in Star-Studded Competition

World No. 1 Nelly Korda missed the cut at The Amundi Evian Championship, ending her streak of 34 consecutive made cuts that had spanned two years. The setback was followed by another, albeit less hurtful one. The 27-year-old had been nominated for two major honors at last night’s Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs). But she went home empty-handed, with men’s World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claiming one of the awards instead — and not for the first time.

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“Nelly Korda was up for two awards at the ESPYs last night, including best athlete in women’s sports,” according to Golfweek senior writer Beth Ann Nichols. “Korda was nominated alongside hockey player Hilary Knight, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, and the WNBA’s A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Wilson won the award. She was also up for Best Golfer against Jeeno Thitikul, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy. Scottie won that one.”

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Korda’s association with the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards is well known. She was nominated for Best Women’s Athlete at the 2024 edition, and most notably, was crowned the Best Female Golfer at the 2022 ESPYs. Her 2022 triumph came against fierce competition, with then-World No.1 Ko Jin-Young, Lydia Ko, and 2022 U.S. Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee all in contention. As for 2024, the award went to WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson, which means Korda has lost to her for the second time. Coincidentally, she was also nominated for the Best Golfer accolade that year, but lost to none other than Scottie Scheffler. A fate she suffered the following year as well.

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Korda’s latest nomination followed an extraordinary 2026 season. The World No. 1 captured the first two majors of the year, the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open, and has continued to dominate the women’s game. Her consistency is reflected in the Rolex Rankings, where she has amassed 500.34 points from just 34 events. With this loss, she has lost the accolade to Scheffler for the third consecutive year.

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By comparison, World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul has 446.45 points despite playing 42 events. Scheffler, meanwhile, remains the men’s World No. 1 with 671.79 ranking points from 42 events this season. He earned his nomination after holding the top spot for 165 consecutive weeks while also capturing four major championships since 2022.

But between Korda and Scheffler, who really deserved to win the best golfer award?

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Scottie Scheffler vs. Nelly Korda: Who had the better 2026?

Scheffler made 15 starts in 2026 heading into The Open, which begins Thursday. Of those, the World No. 1 recorded just one victory—The American Express, where he finished at 27-under 261. He failed to win any of the season’s majors, posted eight top-five finishes, and missed one cut at the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Korda, meanwhile, clinched four tournaments this season, including the Hilton Grand Vacations and the Riviera Maya Open. She also captured two major championships. In 10 individual starts, excluding the team-format Dow Championship, Korda recorded four wins, seven top-five finishes, and just one missed cut.

Side by side, Korda appears to have enjoyed a stronger season than Scheffler. Like the men’s World No. 1, she now owns four major championship titles. She is also just one victory shy of matching Scheffler’s career total of 20 tour wins, with 19 LPGA Tour titles to her name.

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However, since ESPY winners are determined by global online fan voting from a curated list of nominees, Scheffler ultimately proved to be the more popular choice among voters. As a consequence, he walked away with the Best Golfer award for the fourth consecutive time, equalling Tiger Woods. At this pace, the Dallas native seems set to eclipse the game’s greatest on this stage.