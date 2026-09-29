Scottie Scheffler Branded ‘Discordant’ After Sassy Presidents Cup Presser Raises Eyebrows

Scottie Scheffler has spent 2026 giving some rather sharp responses to the questions he doesn’t like. He called one at the Masters terrible and brushed off another at The Players. On Sunday at Medinah, with Presidents Cup fate for the US still undecided, Scheffler freshly beat Nico Echavarria 2&1 and spoke with NBC’s Cara Banks. Before addressing his win, she first asked about Saturday’s benching, and that’s where the interview became awkward for Scheffler. Alan Shipnuck has now called his two cents on the moment, admitting he enjoys Scottie’s snarky mood, even as he points to the bad mood that has lasted all season.

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Speaking on the Dan on Golf show on YouTube, Dan asks AlaAsn Shipnuck about the sassiest moment they’ve seen Scheffler in.

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“Scottie has been in a bad mood for all of 2026, basically, and I sort of enjoy it. You know, he’s turning into the Dark Knight a little bit, and that’s okay. It did seem weird then that he had a good week. He won his match, like the U.S. is going to win the Presidents Cup. Like, why was he so grumpy? But I guess that’s the game face, you know? Like, you think of the, like, it’s just the snarl that certain guys play with. And you know, like early Justin Verlander, when he would pitch angry, it was so fun to watch. So I don’t know. Somehow Scottie’s accessed that in a weird way, and it’s obviously working for him. He was an important part of this U.S. victory, but it was a little discordant given that he had a good week and the U.S. was going to win and all that.” He said with a chuckle.

Shipnuck’s ‘discordant’ comment referred to Scheffler’s sour mood throughout the week despite winning his match and helping secure the U.S. victory. Moreover, as Alan Shipnuck says, Cara Banks is rather a pleasant person to speak with. For context, Banks had raised the question about Scheffler’s benching that happened on Saturday’s afternoon foursomes after the Sunday singles. The timing and the recap of the decision were perhaps what caused Scheffler to give a rather unusual tone of response.

He responded with, “Do you want to talk about today’s match?” with a little chuckle towards the end,

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That being said, it’s known Scheffler usually handles tough situations in interview rooms with more patience than anybody else. But 2026 has certainly run off expectations.

For one, after his third-round 65 at the Masters in April, SiriusXM’s Jason Sobel asked what he felt like it could or should have been, to which Scheffler replied,

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“That’s just a terrible question. Next question. Awful.”

Notably, he had laughed as he said it, and his next answer admitted the round could have been lower. The Players Championship also produced a similar exchange in March. A reporter said his season had not gone as well as he would like and asked how he avoids forcing things. Scheffler, who had finished T12 and T24 in his previous two starts, answered with a question:

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“Would your question be the same if I was coming from third, fourth win?”

And the pattern predated this year too. At the Hero World Challenge in December, he responded to a question about two loose tee shots with,

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“So you’re asking me about two drives I’ve hit in the last three days?”

But notably, he has not publicly explained or shown any disdain for journalists. Golf Digest also argued ahead of the PGA Championship that these moments come from the tension of answering questions about his own form, not from disdain for journalists. Moreover, the middle of the 2026 season has certainly been a tough one for him before he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

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For now, Scottie’s sharp reply at the Presidents Cup has given him a few names from Alan Shipnuck: ‘Discordant’ and ‘Dark Knight,’ for one.

Next Stop at Ryder Cup

Apart from Scheffler’s snarky remarks making the headlines, questions about the future for the U.S. team have also come in as highlights too. Well, the reason is that the win has opened a bigger debate about how the United States plays team golf. Moreover, that comes in respect to the Ryder Cup at Adair Manor, which is just a year away. CBS Sports reports that the Americans are 5-13-0 in foursomes across the last two Presidents Cups and 3-13-0 in that format at the Ryder Cup. Brandt Snedeker, for one, admits that Sunday was the first time all week he got his lineups right.

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And certainly, the questions around the USA’s communication and coordination as a team have been raised. But Team USA’s captain has pushed back on that idea that his players lack chemistry. He told PGA Tour Radio that “this team is going to be a problem in Ireland.” There, Europe will chase its eighth straight home Ryder Cup win.

Moreover, Scheffler has also offered his own diagnosis of the team’s record. He said he can probably “try too hard” in this format where he also plays for a partner. Notably, he went three-one-zero at Medinah and co-led the Americans in points.

But for now, the results, reporters, and fans have questions if US would be able to lead the team the way they did Sunday six. And only time will tell.