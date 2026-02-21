Scottie Scheffler Breaks Silence About His Struggles at Riviera After Barely Making the Cut

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 10: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Scottie Scheffler walks the 9th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at the Arnold Palmer s Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 10, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 10 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403106

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 10: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Scottie Scheffler walks the 9th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at the Arnold Palmer s Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 10, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 10 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403106

Scottie Scheffler‘s longest active cut streak was in danger as he wrapped up his weather-delayed opening round at Riviera on Friday. But then, he posted a 3-under 68 in the second round to get to even par for the week. The turnaround showcased refocus, and it came from Scheffler recognizing he was struggling.

“I don’t know, this place and I have like a weird relationship,” Scheffler said. “I feel like I can play so well out here, and I just haven’t yet. This morning was another morning where I just felt like I was close. Just tried to stay patient, tried to do what I could do.”

The word ‘yet’ stands out. In five Genesis starts, Scheffler has finished 9-under, 8-under, 8-under, 12-under, and 3-under. These are solid scores, but not enough to win. He has never finished within six shots of the winner at Riviera. Friday morning was different, as Scheffler was not dominating but rather working to stay in the tournament.

He started Round 2 at hole 9, still dealing with Thursday’s problems. Through 10 holes on Thursday, he went 5-over, his worst 10-hole start on the PGA Tour. As winds reached 30 mph, the greens were soft, bumpy, and fast. His strokes gained tee-to-green in Round 1 were -1.41, and he was 62nd in putting. All the usual strengths were missing.

Imago February 15, 2025: Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational on Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California. /CSM San Diego USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250215_zma_c04_286 Copyright: xJustinxFinex

His putting and approach improved in Round 2, leading to a run of birdies. He made birdies at 9, 10, and 11. The closing holes at Riviera were difficult for him, but he birdied the 17th. On 18, he saved par by hitting a 7-footer, making his 68th straight cut. Finally, he let out a fist pump after the ball fell and then slowly walked to high-five Ted Scott. This was the most emotion he showed all day.

Scheffler’s streak is by far the biggest active streak on the Tour, after Xander Schauffele’s 72-event cut streak was snapped last month at the Farmers Insurance Open. Harris English is the next closest with 22 straight made cuts. By comparison, Tiger Woods holds the record with 142 consecutive cuts made from 1998 to 2005.

The cutline question brought his most direct answer of the day.

“Very aware,” Scheffler said. “I pretty much knew I had to get to at least even par with the way the conditions were.”

This Thursday ordeal is not a one-off. It is a pattern, and it is now a problem.

Scottie Scheffler’s slow starts: Three Thursdays, one costly pattern

His West Coast Swing has been defined by a troubling pattern of poor starts, including a 73 at TPC Scottsdale and a 72 at Pebble Beach, before his 74 at Riviera. While he impressively battled back for a T3 finish in Phoenix and a T4 at Pebble, he’s consistently been forced to play catch-up rather than contend from the front.

Though his 19-consecutive-top-10 streak, the longest since Billy Casper’s 17 in 1964-65, is intact, the cost of climbing up is real.

Each slow start has converted potential contention into recovery mode, capping his ceiling before the weekend begins. At Riviera, the arithmetic is at its most unforgiving. The Genesis Invitational carries a $20 million purse, with the winner collecting $4 million and 700 FedExCup points. Players who miss the cut get no prize money and no points. That is the structure of one of only three Signature Events on the PGA Tour calendar that still enforces a 36-hole cut.

Two rounds remain at Riviera, and eleven shots separate him from the lead. The weird relationship continues. The yet remains.