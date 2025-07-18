Scottie Scheffler Breaks Silence on Earning Same Honor as Caitlin Clark & Other American Stars

The ESPY Awards are like the Oscars, but for sports. Every year, the biggest names in sports and entertainment come together to celebrate the most jaw-dropping plays, unforgettable wins. This year, one of the sports persons who won the award is Caitlin Clark for best WNBA player, and Saquon Barkley won the best NFL player. But what about golf?

The spotlight also turned to the greens as the Best Golfer award recognized the player who dominated the course, and it was none other than Scottie Scheffler who won the Best Golfer ESPY award again. He has now won the award in 2023, 2024, and 2025, making it three consecutive wins, which is a clear sign of his continued excellence and dominance in the game. But still, his reaction to the win was nothing flashy; he kept it classy.

After the PGA Tour posted about his ESPY win, he shared it on his story with just one word, “Grateful.” That simple post said everything. It showed his appreciation without needing a long message. Even without a big speech, it was clear he was thankful for the support, the recognition, and the season he had. And what a season it was in 2024. He had 16 top-10 finishes, including 8 wins on the Tour, and one of those was The Masters, one of golf’s biggest titles. Golf in Paris was the cherry on top. It’s hard to argue with results like that. If anyone earned the Best Golfer award this year, it was him. Not only this, he also replied to the PGA Tour post meant to praise Scheffler.

“Thank you – very grateful!” Scheffler replied to the post. It was short, sincere, and exactly what you’d expect from a player who lets his game do the talking. This year’s nominees included some big names, Nelly Korda, Rory McIlroy, and Maja Stark, but as always, Scottie outshone everyone. Looking at Scottie’s performance this year, a fourth ESPY win might already be lining up. He’s already won the PGA Championship and hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in any major so far this season. If he keeps up this level of play, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him back on the ESPY stage next year.

And if Scottie manages to pull this off, he’ll match the kind of ESPY-winning streak he’d be stepping into the same conversation as the legend who has won the best golfer ESPY 4 times.

Scottie Scheffler Following in Tiger Woods’ ESPY Footsteps

Tiger Woods has won the ESPY Award for Best Golfer four times in a row, from 2000 to 2003. His run started after a dominant 1999 season where he had eight top-10 finishes and nine wins, which earned him the 2000 award. From there, he kept raising the bar with his incredible performances. But Woods didn’t stop at just winning Best Golfer. He holds the record for the most ESPY wins by any athlete, with a total of 21 awards across different categories, including Male Athlete of the Year and Championship Performance.

With Scottie Scheffler’s current form, it’s easy to see why fans and analysts often compare him to a young Tiger Woods. Both are calm under pressure, incredibly consistent, and have scoring averages that show their dominance: Tiger at 68.17 during his early days in the 2000s and Scottie at 68.42 in recent times, which is just like Tiger in his prime. Scottie continues to be a force in nearly every tournament he plays. If he keeps this up, he could follow a similar path in the years to come, both on the course and at the ESPYs.

Right now, he’s teeing off at The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, one of golf’s most historic stages and a major he’s never won. If he can make his mark here, it would be more than just another check in the win column.