Scottie Scheffler Calls Golf ‘Funny’ After Losing to Collin Morikawa at Pebble Beach

We saw how Scottie Scheffler played like a high-handicap golfer on Day 1 and then contended for the rest of the tournament. Maybe Scheffler felt the game was almost too easy for him compared to the rest of the field—or, more particularly, in his own words, a “funny” game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Sometimes it’s just scoring stuff,” Scheffler said after finishing T4, two shots behind the leader, Collin Morikawa, at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. “Like we came around here the first round and I looked at Teddy about the 15th, 16th hole, and like I feel like I’m doing kind of good and I’m like 10 shots back. It’s a funny game. Sometimes, like things go your way, and sometimes things don’t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He specifically noted the role of putting variance on Pebble Beach’s bumpy Poa Annua greens:

“Like today’s the day where I holed a lot of putts from 10, 20 feet. On greens like this, there’s a lot of suspense when the ball’s rolling up to the hole. The beginning of the week, those putts weren’t fallin,g and they all decided to go in today, so it’s just a funny game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His journey began with a messy 72 on Thursday, leaving him 10 shots behind the leader. He missed every single putt longer than eight feet and fought a muddy ball on the second hole. However, he came back with rounds of 66 and 67 to give himself a tiny chance. After that, Sunday became a ‘wolf game’ where he hunted every pin with precision. He grabbed eagles on the second, sixth, and eighteenth holes during a record-breaking round of 63.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Despite Sunday’s berserk, Scheffler kept his amazing streak of eighteen straight top-10 finishes very much alive, and it’s no less historic. But this slow start and fast finish has become a regular event for the world’s best player lately. He often struggles on Thursdays only to transform into a scoring machine during the critical weekend rounds. It happened in the American Express, where he chased down the leaders on Sunday to win by six shots. Just last week in Phoenix, it happened again. He rose from eighty-ninth place to finish in a tie for third.

“These are the weeks that I’m pretty proud of at the end of the week. Just because it’s been, I mean, felt like I’ve been battling all week just to give myself a chance, and then to have some special stuff happen today to put myself in the clubhouse with maybe a chance is always nice,” Scheffler noted, reflecting on these weeks.