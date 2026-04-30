Scottie Scheffler Calls Out Reporter Over LIV Golf Question as Bryson DeChambeau & Co. Face Career Uncertainty

Silence can speak louder than any headline. And Scottie Scheffler has proved that yet again. At a time when golf is flooded with uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s future, and everyone wants to give their opinion, the World No. 1 chose to stay clear of it all. The answer that unfolded at the Cadillac Championship 2026 press conference raised eyebrows without offering answers.

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“I just got off the golf course. I don’t know what you want from me,” Scottie Scheffler said, laughing when asked about whether LIV golfers should get an easy path back on the PGA Tour or they should face penalties.

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The 20x PGA Tour winner had just returned after 1 under in the first round at the 2026 Cadillac Championship when he was asked this question. Now, Scheffler is the guy who usually prefers to avoid such controversial questions or give brief answers. For instance, when he was asked about LIV golfers ahead of the 2025 Masters, he said he missed them.

“I definitely miss the competition. They’ve got some pretty good players on their tour,” he said. “I wish some of those guys had stayed. But at the end of the day, they made their choice.”

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The World No. 1 did have an answer to a similar question in 2024.

“Everybody made their own decision, and I have no bad blood toward the guys that left,” Scheffler told The Golf Channel at the WM Phoenix Open. “But a path towards coming back, I think, wouldn’t be a very popular decision, I think, if they just came back like nothing ever happened.”

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Imago 260412 Scottie Scheffler of United States during the final round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1196 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta *** 260412 Scottie Scheffler of United States during the final round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1196 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260412PA226

Back then, Scheffler didn’t want the defectors to come back on the PGA Tour easily. And that has been the case. Brooks Koepka got back, but only after donating $5 million to charity, giving up equity for the next five years, and giving up the FedEx Cup bonus. Similarly, Patrick Reed is playing the DP World Tour to get a way back to the PGA Tour.

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This time, though, Scottie Scheffler didn’t have anything to say. It could be that his opinion has changed over the years. However, there’s a possibility that he dodged the question this time because of all the chaos around LIV Golf and LIV golfers.

PIF has decided to cut LIV Golf’s funding from next season. Scott O’Neil has himself admitted that funding is there only for the current season. PIF also made it official by releasing a statement today. The investments required by the league are substantial, and they no longer align with PIF’s investment strategy. LIV even postponed its Louisiana event that was supposed to happen in June 2026. There are speculations that Bryson DeChambeau may also not re-sign with the league.

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But while he remains silent, CEOs of the organizations on both sides of the Atlantic have shared affirmative responses.

Brian Rolapp and Guy Kinnings on letting defectors back

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp and DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings both signal openness to LIV golfers returning amid the PIF funding crisis. They have emphasized pathways that will focus on improving their respective tours.

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After rumors that LIV golfers had reached out to the DP World Tour for membership, CEO Guy Kinnings was asked to share his view. He said that he and other executives are monitoring the news and the overall funding situation. However, if things do come to a shutdown, he is open to listening to professionals and their agents.

Kinnings also cited the conditional deal the tour made with 8 LIV golfers in February 2026. Pointing at that, he said that the DP World Tour has always tried to listen to and work things out with professionals, and they are willing to have conversations with them again.

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A few days before Kinnings’ comments, the PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp, also answered this. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he said he is thinking about additional pathways. He stressed openness to anything that helps improve the PGA Tour. And bringing back some LIV golfers will certainly make the field more competitive and add to the viewership of PGA Tour events.

Brian Rolapp and Guy Kinnings continue to shape the conversation around returning LIV players. However, Scottie Scheffler has taken a noticeably quieter route this time. His brief response at the Cadillac Championship 2026 suggests that, amid growing uncertainty, silence might be the safest response.