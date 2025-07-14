Scottie Scheffler Can’t Touch Jon Rahm at The 2025 Open Championship, Claims Golf Analyst

Lately, it’s been PGA Tour players making all the noise at the majors, especially since LIV Golf shook up the game. But as The Open Championship draws near, there’s one LIV star who might just flip the script.

Jon Rahm isn’t just any player. He’s a two-time major champion, the 2021 U.S. Open and 2023 Masters, and even after joining LIV, his game hasn’t missed a beat. In fact, he recently said he’s hitting it better than he has in the last year and a half, and it shows. He currently ranks 7th in driving distance on the LIV circuit, averaging a massive 322.4 yards off the tee, a clear sign his power game is dialed in. And in the recent LIV event at Andalucia, he was the only player holding the 2nd position.

His recent form has turned heads; few of the golf insiders are backing him as a real threat to win The Open.

On a recent episode of The Fried Egg podcast, host Andy Johnson asked his co-host who he would bet on as the number one pick to win The Open this year. “There’s a chance Rahm would be number one. Yeah…I think I would put Rahm one,” his Co-host replied. That kind of confidence isn’t surprising when you look at Rahm’s performance this season. Out of the ten events he’s played this year, he has finished in the top ten nine times. That level of consistency shows that his game is not only sharp but also stable under pressure. His ball striking has looked solid, and his putting has been reliable. But what the insider said next might be the opinion that leaves every golf fan stunned.

“Maybe that’s maybe that’s sort of blasphemous to put him ahead of Scottie.” the insider admitted on The Fried Egg podcast, as he suggested he would actually put Jon Rahm above Scottie Scheffler heading into The Open. And that’s where things get interesting. On paper, Scheffler has had the best season in golf. He’s currently still the World No. 1, with three wins this year, including the PGA Championship, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and most recently, the Memorial Tournament. Even more impressive, he hasn’t missed a single cut all season and has 10 top-10 finishes. His form is rock-solid, and his consistency has been unmatched. So why isn’t Scheffler the obvious No. 1 bet for The Open?

The answer lies in the nature of the course. Scheffler has struggled on links-style layouts, where unpredictable wind, firm fairways, and tricky greens require a different kind of shot-making and strategy. There’s a reason Scottie Scheffler isn’t seen as a strong pick for links-style courses like The Open. In 2021, he finished T8, but slipped to T22 in 2022. Even in 2023, at Royal Liverpool, he was clearly frustrated with the bunker design, saying, “I think it doesn’t reward the good shots as much.” These are just some of the signs that link golf doesn’t quite bring out the best in his game. Rahm, on the other hand, thrives in those conditions.

“He’d be he he’s he could be in number one based on what we saw today and in his history,” he added. He’s a two-time Irish Open champion, finished T11 at Royal Portrush in 2019, and has openly expressed his comfort and confidence on links courses.

While Jon Rahm is the frontrunner among LIV players heading into The Open, he’s not the only one worth watching. Behind him is a small but dangerous group of contenders, each with their own case to make.

Other LIV Stars Who Could Make a Serious Run

Tyrrell Hatton is another LIV name who could surprise many at The Open Championship. He came very close to winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont, and after that, he’s sounded more confident than ever, almost like he knew his first major win wasn’t far off. Hatton also performed well at Royal Portrush back in 2019, where he finished sixth, showing he can handle this kind of course. With years of experience on the DP World Tour, Hatton is no stranger to links golf. He’s had two top-5 finishes at the Irish Open and has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship three times—a record that speaks for itself when it comes to playing in windy, coastal conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cameron Smith, meanwhile, brings something different to the experience of already winning The Open. He lifted the Claret Jug in 2022 at St Andrews, proving he knows exactly how to manage the challenges of links golf. His calm demeanor, world-class putting, and sharp short game make him especially dangerous when conditions get tough. While his 2025 LIV season hasn’t been quite as flashy as others, he’s quietly posted four top-10 finishes, and his game is trending upward at the right time. On a course like Royal Portrush, where creativity and touch matter as much as distance, Smith’s style fits perfectly.

As The Open approaches, all eyes may be on the usual favorites, but a few names from LIV could be ready to change the conversation entirely.