Scottie Scheffler & Co in Disbelief as Rory McIlroy Hits Luckiest Shot Ever on No.18 at East Lake

Rory McIlroy’s finish at East Lake had all the ingredients of golf theater. His birdie putt at the 18th looked dead once the approach nearly sailed into the grandstands. Instead, the ball trickled back toward safety, stunning the crowd and even his peers. Scottie Scheffler couldn’t help but laugh in disbelief afterward, shaking his head at the sheer luck of it all.

When asked about how impressive that birdie putt for Rory on 18 was. Scheffler said, “I have never rooted so hard for somebody’s ball to come back, outside of my partner in a team event. Because we’re walking to 18 and Bones told us they were going to blow at any second, so I’m watching his ball fly towards the grandstand. I’m like, oh, my gosh, we’ve got no way of finishing this thing, so I was relieved when I saw it come back on the green.”

Scheffler’s words carried relief, but his body language told the rest of the story. At the end of the clip, the World No. 1 broke into laughter, almost in disbelief at what he had just witnessed. It wasn’t just a birdie it was a perfect mix of luck, timing, and Rory magic under stormy skies.

That set the stage for McIlroy’s own take in his post-round interview, where he admitted that luck had played a massive role in both his birdie and even being able to finish the round before darkness fell. Asked to start with the birdie on 18, McIlroy didn’t shy away from how fortunate he felt.

“Yeah, pretty lucky in the end. I think as well, if it hadn’t have come down and we had to drop, we mightn’t have got finished, so lucky in a lot of different ways, lucky for the score and lucky we got done.”

He then reflected on the bigger picture of his round, stressing that his play actually deserved a stronger score but acknowledging that the ending added a strange twist.

“I feel like I played well enough to shoot 4-under if not better, so it was a nice and lucky way to finish.”

Finally, McIlroy walked through his immediate emotions when the ball first came off the club. His reaction was less celebration and more dread at least until fortune intervened.

“Oh, no, pretty much. Got a little thin, came out a little faster than obviously I wanted it to, but at that point you’re just hoping that something is going to happen — all the TIO lovers are going to love that one on Twitter tonight.”

To wrap it all up, McIlroy’s “grandstand save” on 18 wasn’t just a random piece of luck. East Lake’s closing hole has a habit of delivering wild finishes. Back in 2019, Xander Schauffele pulled off a similar break when his approach clattered off the hospitality stands and stayed in play. Even Tiger Woods, during his 2018 Tour Championship victory, admitted that East Lake’s amphitheater setup can dramatically shape outcomes on the final hole. McIlroy’s bounce will now live in that same reel of quirky East Lake moments. A reminder that in golf, sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Fans split over Rory’s ‘lucky bounce’

While Scottie Scheffler’s chuckle softened the moment on the 18th, the golf world outside East Lake wasn’t as unanimously amused. Fans online were quick to weigh in, and their takes swung as wildly as McIlroy’s ricochet itself. Some laughed it off as part of golf’s charm, while others questioned whether “luck” was the right word at all.

One viewer joked, “If only I had backboards around the green when I play a bunker shot during my rounds. The perks of pro golf. Never lose a ball, perfect conditions and lucky bounces.” The grandstands, usually ignored backdrops, suddenly became as central to the story as McIlroy’s putt.

Another fan chimed in on the timing: “The joys of being a pro, God knows where it would have ended if the grandstand wasn’t there. Holing the putt just rounded it off. Great reaction between Rory and Scottie, too. You do just have to laugh.” For them, the sequence was less about unfair fortune and more about the drama of live golf.

Still, not everyone was sold on the “luck” narrative. A critic countered, “There is no ‘luck’ if there’s no grandstand there. Luck is a ball hitting a rock and staying dry rather than water. Not clanking off a man-made grandstand that isn’t there 361 days of the year to help other golfers.”

And then came the frustration from another corner of fans, one arguing the problem wasn’t the bounce at all, but McIlroy’s place in the playoffs: “Why wasn’t he penalized for not playing in the 1st event? Should have been at the #50 position in the BMW. Really he should have been DQ altogether. He laughed in your face, the fans and the sponsors. PGA is a joke. So much is broken.”

The reactions showed just how polarizing McIlroy’s East Lake moment was. What some saw as pure entertainment, others viewed as a glaring symbol of golf’s inconsistencies.