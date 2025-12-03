Scottie Scheffler & Co. Pose Serious Problem for PGA Tour’s Revamp Hopes, per Insider

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

With Brian Rolapp‘s Future Committee in place, the PGA Tour has big dreams, aiming for a leaner schedule of 20-22 events per year. The Tour is also working to address its visibility issues, establish a global footprint, and provide opportunities for players worldwide. But what happens when the Tour’s global ambitions collide with its top players’ desire to stay home?

Gary Williams and Todd Lewis joined Golf Today to discuss the potential schedule changes for the 2027 season on the PGA Tour. They highlighted that while players like Rory McIlroy have earned the status of a ‘global golfer,’ playing in events in India and Scotland, Scottie Scheffler isn’t exactly following suit.

“There is an opportunity for the PGA Tour to align with other tours, probably specifically the DP World Tour. But the problem they’re going to run into on the PGA Tour is trying to convince elite American players to step outside the United States and play in these events,” Lewis began.

Lewis mentioned that tours around the world need to come together for the game to grow. In 2022, the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour signed a 13-year operational joint venture partnership, valid till 2035. While the partnership was designed to create a bigger global footprint, Lewis notes that this goal is jeopardized if top players don’t participate, undermining the very visibility the Tour seeks.

“I don’t understand why these great American players don’t go out and play internationally like Rory McIlroy does brilliantly by the way more than they do… We love Scottie Scheffler. He is a dominant player. Whenever he shows up now, he’s the top draw… but rarely does he step outside the United States to play big events globally,” Lewis noted.

While Lewis has a point, Scheffler has his priorities. Earlier this year, in July, when it was confirmed that McIlroy would be heading to play internationally, Scheffler made it clear he wouldn’t be following a global schedule. He was at the Renaissance Club that week for the Genesis Scottish Open, but he shared that it was the furthest he had gone.

“I haven’t really played too much golf internationally. I always come over here and try to play this tournament and The Open Championship. I haven’t played in Asia or Australia yet as a professional…” Scheffler told the media.

He emphasized that while most players during the offseason head to Asia or Australia, his priority remains being at home with his family.

“With the way our schedule is on the [PGA Tour], the thing that’s most important to me is my time at home… My family is my priority, and there will hopefully be times later in my career where I have some free time. But if my wife and son are here, I want to spend time with them instead,” he added.

The challenge is clear: the PGA Tour aims to collaborate globally, elevate international tournaments, and streamline its schedule to focus on the most significant events. Yet, if the top American players don’t buy in, the Tour’s bold vision could stall before it even starts.

As Lewis put it, the idea is “a great opportunity”, but success depends on convincing Scheffler and other elite players to step out of their comfort zones and embrace events outside their homeland.

But what are the potential changes we’re looking at on the PGA Tour?

PGA Tour’s potential revamp for the future

As we advance, the PGA Tour could be in for its most dramatic schedule shake-up in decades. According to Golf Digest, the Tour is exploring a streamlined 20–22 event calendar, potentially starting around late February to avoid clashing with the NFL season.

While the plan aims to make the Tour more fan-friendly and globally visible, it introduces significant changes for long-standing tournaments and traditional venues.

Beloved Hawaii events like The Sentry and the Sony Open may be eliminated, and the West Coast swing could be deeply impacted. Historic courses, such as Torrey Pines, could be removed from the schedule entirely. In Florida, longtime events like the Cognizant Classic and the Valspar Championship might also be cut. Alternate-field events, too, may cease to exist entirely. Mandatory off weeks are being proposed immediately following the four major championships.

Tiger Woods confirmed that the changes could start in 2027, though he stressed that a phased implementation is more likely. One possibility is a later start to the season, potentially after the Super Bowl, allowing fans to engage with golf without competing with sports events.

For 2026, the PGA Tour has already announced that The Sentry, the traditional season-opening event at Kapalua, Maui, will be canceled. While that was due to an ongoing water issue, the cancellation signals that the schedule revamp is already underway.