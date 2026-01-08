Scottie Scheffler Confirms His First 2026 PGA Tour Start After Sentry’s Cancellation

The Sentry’s cancellation has stirred up a lot of talk about the PGA Tour’s schedule, not just for 2026 but beyond. From the possibility of more events being cancelled to a more narrow focus on significant events, there’s a lot to discuss. But amid the chaos, an X post has set the tone for the 2026 season, and it came with a name that instantly grabbed attention– Scottie Scheffler. After a dominant 2025 season, the World No. 1 is all set to start his 2026 campaign.

“The world number one is confirmed! Scottie Scheffler is in 🔥,” The American Express’ X update read.

The PGA Tour cancelled The Sentry for 2026 in October 2025. The announcement came as a result of drought conditions at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

“Since it first became a possibility that the PGA Tour would not be able to play at the Plantation Course at Kapalua due to the ongoing drought conditions on Maui, we worked closely with our partners at Sentry to assess options for contesting The Sentry in 2026,” the official said.

While the PGA Tour and The Sentry sought an alternative course, the organization had to cancel it as there were logistical issues in finding an alternative. Affected players who qualified via 2025 wins receive exemptions into the RBC Heritage signature event.

With The Sentry cancelled, the Sony Open in Hawaii will be the season’s start. While Scottie Scheffler has not committed to The Sony Open, he will tee it off at the second event of the season, The American Express. Scheduled to be held from January 22 to January 25, 2026, the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, will host The American Express.

Scheffler debuted at The American Express in 2020. The 4x major winner posted a solo 3rd finish in his debut at The American Express. Since then, he played the event every year until 2025, when an injury prevented his entry. It was a broken glass injury in the kitchen that delayed his 2025 start.

Other early commitments at the second event on the PGA Tour 2026 schedule include Rickie Fowler, Akshay Bhatia, Sepp Straka (2025 winner), Harris English, and Ben Griffin. The field already looks promising and competitive, and it will be exciting to see if the World No. 1 will continue his dominance and start the season with a win.

Besides the American Express, Scottie Scheffler has also committed to the WM Phoenix Open. The event will take place from February 2 to February 8, 2026, at TPC Scottsdale. The 2025 PGA Championship winner has won the WM Phoenix Open in 2022 and 2023 and finished third last year. Tournament officials highlighted him as the headliner in early field announcements.

He has not committed to any other event yet, and there’s also a possibility that he could be choosy this season. The new PGA Tour schedule is compressed, and some events Scottie Scheffler might have to skip.

Scottie Scheffler calls the 2026 PGA Tour season “a sprint”

The 2026 PGA Tour season features 38 events, including four major championships, significant events, and other co-sanctioned events. During an appearance on Golf Channel’s 5 Clubs episode, Scottie Scheffler opened up about his view on the new schedule.

“It’s quick from January to September,” Scheffler said. “There’s definitely some weeks where I would love to be able to play, but I need to be able to be rested, to be able to go back out and compete.”

Analysts like Brendon de Jonge worry that if Scheffler decides to skip some significant events like Rory McIlroy did in 2025, it could hurt the PGA Tour pretty badly. He says that both the World No. 1 and the World No. 2 skipping the same event could drop fan engagement and viewership.

As Scottie Scheffler stated in his comments on the 5 Clubs episode, it could become challenging to play every event. Thus, he will have to skip a few.

Scottie Scheffler’s early commitment has added clarity to a PGA Tour season still finding its footing. As the 2026 campaign approaches a tighter calendar and higher stakes, how the World No. 1 chooses to pace himself could shape both the season’s narrative and the Tour’s momentum.