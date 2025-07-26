Scottie Scheffler Couldn’t Control His Emotions After Xander Schauffele’s Happy Gilmore 2 Debut

Scottie Scheffler has won majors, worn the green jacket, and carried the Claret Jug — but now, he’s added something new to his resume: movie star. The World No. 1 golfer turned heads not just for his golf but for his comedic chops in Happy Gilmore 2, the sports comedy sequel that’s already buzzing across Netflix. At the film’s star-studded premiere, Scheffler reflected on the experience, saying, “It was a lot of fun. It was definitely very cool to see those guys in their element, all the work that it takes to make a movie.”

And based on how much he enjoyed it, could we see him in front of the camera again? That’s tough to say. But for now, one thing’s clear: Scheffler walked away from his first acting gig with a new appreciation for movie-making — and a few good laughs, courtesy of some close friends.

Well, Xander Schauffele can make him laugh, for one thing. Sure, watching yourself fumble in your first acting gig could be a little nerve-wracking, but watching your best friends struggle (or succeed) at the same thing provides plenty of laughs and good memories. For Scottie Scheffler, those came thanks to Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, and Will Zalatoris.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During his interview with Pardon My Take, Scottie Scheffler shared what he did right after watching Happy Gilmore 2: “I mean, the one I laughed the hardest at, and I actually texted Xander this the other day, was Xander’s lines in the movie. They are really, really funny. Him and Ricky did a really good job, and so did Will Zalatoris. I mean, to be honest with you, I thought everybody did a great job.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

He also added, “I can’t imagine how difficult it is for real actors to deal with us trying to make a movie not look terrible and they did a really good job of helping us along, and just doing a really good job with the movie.. It was really entertaining and really funny.” Over 10,500 days since the original, Happy Gilmore 2 landed on Netflix on Friday, bringing back star cameos and nostalgic feels from the first film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And so this isn’t the first time Scheffler has praised the work behind the movie — even when it comes to its prequel. At the premiere of the sequel, Scheffler said of the original 1994 movie, “Everyone knows what the Happy Gilmore swing is. Everybody tries to enact it when they’re young. It’s a part of golf culture for sure.”

And you’d be glad to know that Scottie Scheffler’s admiration for Happy Gilmore and Adam Sandler, by extension, has been reciprocated. Following Scheffler’s win at The Open, Sandler took to Instagram and congratulated the 29-year-old, saying, “Congratulations again, Schef! Love, your friend, Happy Gilmore.” So, in conclusion, the Happy Gilmore conversation is here to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, for his part, Scottie Scheffler has done an amazing job of making the sequel iconic. How? Well, by reliving his 2024 arrest (you’ll know it when you watch it!). On the other hand, if you’ve seen the movie, you’ll know that Scheffler’s point about Schauffele isn’t made out of thin air, especially considering one particular part.

Spoiler Alert: Travis Kelce chest bumps Xander Schauffele into the table

Travis Kelce’s debut in Happy Gilmore 2 has quickly captured the attention of fans, showcasing his comedic chops alongside his established NFL stardom. In a memorable scene, Kelce, portraying a restaurant manager, engages in a hilarious chest-bump moment with professional golfers Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, sending them crashing through a restaurant table. For his appearance, actor Adam Sandler said, “I thought he was tremendous, and could totally be a superstar in acting.” And Sandler’s right. Travis Kelce, with his “tremendous” height of 1.96 m chest bumping Schauffele (1.78 m) and Morikawa (1.75 m) did make it hilarious.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, this hilarious interaction sets the tone for his character, who embodies a bully-like persona, particularly towards his subordinate, Oscar, played by Bad Bunny. The standout moment, however, comes in a surreal fantasy sequence where Bad Bunny’s character goes to his happy place. In this bizarre yet comedic scene, he slathers honey over a half-naked Kelce, who is tied to a post, before being left to face a bear.

Even Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, took the chance to show support for the movie and shared in a recent Instagram post, “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must-watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯.” The point? This movie is looking more fun as the seconds go by, thanks to its all-star cast.