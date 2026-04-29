Scottie Scheffler Delivers Blunt Verdict on Jim Furyk’s Appointment as Team USA Captain

The PGA of America has tapped Jim Furyk as the next Team USA Ryder Cup captain. But when a reporter asked the World No. 1 player whether they consulted him on potential candidates to assume the job, Scottie Scheffler delivered a blunt verdict that exposed a clear divide between the players and the governing body.

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“I mean, to answer your input question, no, I have no input at all. I found out when you did. Would I like to have input? If they want me to have input, then I can have input,” the 20x PGA Tour winner said.

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“But the PGA of America runs the Ryder Cup, and it’s not the PGA TOUR, it’s not the players, it’s the PGA of America, it’s not us. So if they want my opinion, they got my phone number, I’m sure. I had to fill out a bunch of forms to play in the tournament,” he added.

Although Scheffler was cross with the PGA of America, he didn’t rob Furyk of his achievements. Scheffler played under Furyk when he captained the 2024 Presidents Cup team and served as vice-captain during the 2025 Ryder Cup. He acknowledged Furyk as a good leader.

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Imago 260412 Scottie Scheffler of United States during the final round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1196 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta *** 260412 Scottie Scheffler of United States during the final round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 12, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1196 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260412PA198

“Jim is a really, really good leader. He’s extremely organized in the way he does things. I think with Jim, you just have so much experience across so many team events, whether it’s playing or being a captain. The guy’s been on those teams for seems like for forever.,” the World No. 1 said.

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“He had such a long career out here and was so good for a long time that he played on a bunch and then he’s such a great guy that he’s been a captain and assistant captain on ’em as well. I think he brings a lot of knowledge and experience to the table. He has a way that he likes to do things and he’s very experienced and in that role and I think he’s going to do a great job,” he added.

Furyk’s extensive resume includes nine consecutive Ryder Cups from 1997 to 2014, where he compiled a 10-20-4 record in over 34 matches, securing 12 total points for Team USA with a win rate of 35.3%. Furyk has also served as Ryder Cup vice-captain in 2016, 2021, and 2025.

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Furyk will lead the team at Adare Manor in Ireland from September 13 to September 19, 2027. This is not his first stint as captain, though.

The 17-time PGA Tour winner has already received the honor in 2018, when his team lost 10.5 to 17.5 to the Europeans. This makes him the ninth U.S. captain to lead the team multiple times since 1979. The 55-year-old called it a “tremendous opportunity” to captain the U.S. Ryder Cup for a second time. He also said that he wants to put the players in the best position to “succeed” as they “work to reclaim the Cup on European soil.”

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Now Furyk is headlining the field at the inaugural edition, as many elites, including Rory McIlroy, are skipping the event. Now another player has praised Furyk’s talent.

Kevin Kisner backs the PGA of America’s decision

Speaking on the Fore Play Podcast, Kevin Kisner revealed an incident after last year’s heartbreak at Bethpage Black. Kisner was the vice-captain of the team alongside Furyk. He said that after the loss, Keegan Bradley himself gave a lengthy speech about how Furyk should get to come back and try another shot at the Ryder Cup. Kisner echoed that sentiment.

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“Obviously, we all know it was probably Tiger’s job to take, and then that fell through. Certainly, we can name guys on the list that are deserving that played in a bunch of Ryder Cups, but Jim’s intimately involved with all of the guys from being the Presidents Cup captain two years ago, and then assistant on the Ryder Cup team last year, and he’s trusted among the team,” Kisner said of Furyk.

The PGA of America hoped that Tiger Woods would take on the role for 2027. He declined the 2025 offer, saying he was too busy with his ongoing commitments. And this time, the plan fell through after his March 2026 accident and DUI arrest. The 50-year-old released a statement saying he is stepping away from golf and the media limelight for an indefinite period to focus on his health. This opened a door for Jim Furyk.

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Support from voices like Kisner only reinforces why Furyk emerged as the PGA of America’s choice. In contrast, Scottie Scheffler’s blunt “it’s not us” remark underlines how little influence players truly have on a decision that ultimately shapes their biggest team stage.