Scottie Scheffler Drops Blunt Parenting Take On Protecting Kids From Unwanted Fame

Scottie Scheffler showed up at Augusta National on April 5 with more than just a strategy. His wife, Meredith, was there, pushing a stroller under the well-known oak tree by the clubhouse. Inside was Remy, only nine days old, already attending his first Masters. Bennett, who is almost two, was there too. Scottie’s parents, Scott and Diane, stood close by. At his Masters pre-tournament press conference, Scheffler answered questions about fatherhood openly and shared more details than most players usually do.

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“I said bargaining because last night we were leaving a Nike party, and he somehow ended up with two sugar cookies. And he hadn’t eaten his dinner yet. So it was like, alright buddy, if you will eat these sausages, I will give you this cookie. He’s like, ‘Cookie?’ If you eat this… My buddies are sitting there watching, they’re like, ‘Yep, yeah, I’ve seen this movie before.’ It’s been bargaining.”

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NUCLR Golf posted the clip on X, where it was viewed over 55,000 times in a day. The moment was not about golf, but about a familiar parenting challenge. The response showed that Scheffler’s experience resonated with many, not because of his status, but because it was relatable.

Scheffler maintains a clear separation between his professional achievements and his personal life. In the same press conference, a reporter pointed out that he waited five days before posting about Bennett’s birth on Instagram, and nine days for Remy’s. Scheffler did not apologize for the delay. He explained his reasoning.

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“Sometimes I think it feels like we live almost two separate lives, where I have this life where I come out here and play and compete… but when we go home, I don’t feel any different than my other friends. I still feel like I go to work each day.”

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This is a conscious decision, not a personality trait. His approach is consistent: he remains silent for weeks after a birth, keeps practice rounds private, and brings his family to Augusta before media attention begins. For Scheffler, Instagram is a tool, not a reflection of his identity.

“There’s no reason my kids need to be on TV or on my Instagram or whatever. I feel like my kids need to have a normal upbringing, or as normal as I can, and we’ll go from there.”

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This is not new territory for him. A year ago at Augusta, an 11-month-old Bennett walked the Par 3 Contest in a white caddie jumpsuit beside Meredith, and the image traveled far and wide. Scheffler let it. One carefully chosen moment, one week a year. The rest stay home.

This pattern started before the press conferences and before any viral clips. It is the way he has always done things.

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Scottie Scheffler’s family-first philosophy has a receipt dated three weeks earlier

Scheffler made his priorities clear at Memorial Park, withdrawing from the Houston Open before play began. This was not due to injury, but because Remy was about to arrive. His commitment was not limited to one event. At the 2024 Masters, Scheffler stated he would leave the course, even if in contention, to be present for Bennett’s birth.

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Scheffler’s approach to family privacy is not unique at Augusta. Jack Nicklaus, Player, and Watson, who together have 11 Masters titles, also kept their families out of the spotlight during their careers. The difference is that they did not have the option to turn these moments into content. There was no system in place to profit from sharing personal details.

Scheffler has access to every platform but chooses not to use them. As a result, his public profile does not extend into his private life. Bennett will turn two without any official social media presence. Remy attended his first Masters as an infant, and none of it was shared online.

“Bennett is still 2, so the hard parenting hasn’t really started yet. It’s more bargaining at this point.”

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The green jacket can wait. Family comes first.