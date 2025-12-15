Scottie Scheffler Drops 4-Word Message After Winning PGA Tour Jack Nicklaus Award

Scottie Scheffler just won the Jack Nicklaus PGA Tour Player of the Year award for 2025. And this is just the cherry on the top for the US golfer who had one of the best seasons of his career. Well, this was not the first instance of Scheffler winning the coveted award. Having won it for the past three years, Scheffler won it yet again this year, making it four in a row. Surely, such a win immediately had his phone buzzing with congratulatory messages. And while Scheffler is more than happy to respond to them, he himself decided to express his feelings following his big win.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The 29-year-old golfer took to his Instagram and shared a post from the PGA Tour. It had a collage of all the winning moments of Scheffler from this year, along with the message, ‘Player of the Year.’ Captioning the post, the World no. 1 acknowledged the honor and wrote a 4-word message on his Instagram story. It read, “Very grateful and honored.” Now, coming to the details of his win, a look back at how Scheffler curated his year is of utmost importance.
The 19-time PGA Tour winner ensured that he was not complacent at all. And thus, he went atop the podium as many as six times in 2025. This also included winning a couple of majors- The PGA Championship, as well as The Open Championship. And as Scheffler lifted the Player of the Year award four consecutive times, he became only the second golfer, alongside Tiger Woods, to have achieved the honor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking about the award being handed to Scheffler, PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp said, “On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on being named PGA TOUR Player of the Year and Aldrich Potgieter on earning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors for 2025. Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA TOUR, and we’re excited to see what he will deliver in 2026.” Well, all in all, things are looking to be going extremely smoothly for Scheffler. And as he enjoys his moment, here’s a detail of all the victories that Scheffler notched up in 2025.
Top Stories
Who Is Charley Hull’s Ex-Husband? Is LPGA Star Currently Dating?
Pro Suffers Disqualification at PGA Tour Q-School After Several Players Withdrew Abruptly
Golf World Feels Sorry for PGA Tour Hopeful as Meltdown Over Q-School Stress Is Caught on Camera
Brooks Koepka Takes up New Role Amid LIV Golf Exit Rumors Reaching Boiling Point
Donald Trump Puts Public Golf Courses on Notice Amid Control Dispute
ADVERTISEMENT
Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods with historic multi-win PGA feat
Scheffler, pulling off two consecutive successful seasons, became the only one to achieve a feat that only Tiger Woods has managed before. That is maintaining a record of six of more wins in multiple seasons since 1983. The 2025 season began on a stressful note for Scheffler as he was recovering from a right-hand injury that he sustained back in December of 2024.
However, he did not take long to bounce back to make sure that he is reigning at the top in the official World Golf Ranking. He retained his title at the Muirfield Village Golf Club with a four-stroke win against Ben Griffin. And this, too, placed his name as the only one alongside Woods to achieve this feat.
ADVERTISEMENT
With impeccable performances throughout the year, top 25 finishes is all 20 starts, 17 top-10 finishes, and no missed cuts, Scheffler indeed made sure to secure the award with his best efforts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT