Scottie Scheffler Drops 4-Word Message After Winning PGA Tour Jack Nicklaus Award

Scottie Scheffler just won the Jack Nicklaus PGA Tour Player of the Year award for 2025. And this is just the cherry on the top for the US golfer who had one of the best seasons of his career. Well, this was not the first instance of Scheffler winning the coveted award. Having won it for the past three years, Scheffler won it yet again this year, making it four in a row. Surely, such a win immediately had his phone buzzing with congratulatory messages. And while Scheffler is more than happy to respond to them, he himself decided to express his feelings following his big win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 29-year-old golfer took to his Instagram and shared a post from the PGA Tour. It had a collage of all the winning moments of Scheffler from this year, along with the message, ‘Player of the Year.’ Captioning the post, the World no. 1 acknowledged the honor and wrote a 4-word message on his Instagram story. It read, “Very grateful and honored.” Now, coming to the details of his win, a look back at how Scheffler curated his year is of utmost importance.

The 19-time PGA Tour winner ensured that he was not complacent at all. And thus, he went atop the podium as many as six times in 2025. This also included winning a couple of majors- The PGA Championship, as well as The Open Championship. And as Scheffler lifted the Player of the Year award four consecutive times, he became only the second golfer, alongside Tiger Woods, to have achieved the honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 250413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks dejected on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters depp *** 250413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks dejected on the 18th green during the final round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters depp PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB250413PA220

Speaking about the award being handed to Scheffler, PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp said, “On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on being named PGA TOUR Player of the Year and Aldrich Potgieter on earning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors for 2025. Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA TOUR, and we’re excited to see what he will deliver in 2026.” Well, all in all, things are looking to be going extremely smoothly for Scheffler. And as he enjoys his moment, here’s a detail of all the victories that Scheffler notched up in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods with historic multi-win PGA feat

Scheffler, pulling off two consecutive successful seasons, became the only one to achieve a feat that only Tiger Woods has managed before. That is maintaining a record of six of more wins in multiple seasons since 1983. The 2025 season began on a stressful note for Scheffler as he was recovering from a right-hand injury that he sustained back in December of 2024.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages 240413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the third round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2024 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0794 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters *** 240413 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the third round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2024 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0794 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240413PA112

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, he did not take long to bounce back to make sure that he is reigning at the top in the official World Golf Ranking. He retained his title at the Muirfield Village Golf Club with a four-stroke win against Ben Griffin. And this, too, placed his name as the only one alongside Woods to achieve this feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

With impeccable performances throughout the year, top 25 finishes is all 20 starts, 17 top-10 finishes, and no missed cuts, Scheffler indeed made sure to secure the award with his best efforts.