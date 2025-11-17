Scottie Scheffler Earns Credit for Helping Generate $369 Million in Profits at Rory McIlroy’s Home Event

It all happened back in mid-July. The return of The Open to Royal Portrush brought with it more than just championship drama. Those three days of summer carried an energy that swept through Northern Ireland long before the first tee shot was struck. And at the heart of this remarkable windfall, two iconic golfers stand credited as The Open’s economic engine, driving an astonishing $369 million benefit. The names are none other than Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For the locals, it indeed felt like a sequel to a story they already loved. Even beyond Portrush, the impact spread across Northern Ireland. And it turned the week into something memorable in ways that numbers alone can’t fully explain. Studies have also reported how hosting the 153rd Open brought a big boost to Northern Ireland’s economy, adding £89.2 million ($117 million approx.) in total.

Following such a major success of the 153rd Open, the Chief Executive of The R&A, Mark Darbon, gave all the due credit to the maestros of the sport. He stated, “We enjoyed a truly spectacular Championship at Royal Portrush and relished the incredible passion and enthusiasm of the fans who created such a fantastic atmosphere. It was hugely appreciated by the players who were competing for the iconic Claret Jug, including home favourite Rory McIlroy and this year’s Champion Golfer, Scottie Scheffler.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The return of the Open also generated an unprecedented level of global attention to Northern Ireland. Through TV, digital platforms, and online coverage, the event generated £191 million ($251 approx.) worth of marketing value, according to a survey conducted by YouGov.

The Chief Executive further added, “This remarkable economic benefit figure of more than £280 million ($369 million approx.) demonstrates the huge value The Open brings to the regions in which it is staged. As one of the world’s great sporting events, it drives tourism, generates substantial additional income for local businesses and communities, and attracts an international audience to watch the world’s best golfers compete at world-class venues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 153rd Open had indeed delivered a powerful economic surge. More so, it surpassed the benchmarks set in 2019 and proved how Portrush remains a world-class host.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy sets up sports investment fund to aid the golfing community

Rory McIlroy’s name surely brought in some significant revenues for The Open. However, having attained a legendary status, the Northern Ireland star is now looking to give back more to the golfing community. While winning his first Masters back in April at Augusta, McIlroy decided to set up and invest in a sports fund. As per the reports, the 36-year-old has teamed up with TPG Sports to start his initiative.

Imago DP World India Championship Rory McIlroy NIR on the 7th tee during the first round of the DP World India Championship, Delhi Golf Club, Delhi, India. 16/10/2025. Picture Param Singh / Golffile.ie, All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Param Singh Copyright: xParamxSinghx *EDI*

While the exact amount of McIlroy’s investment was not disclosed, it has been revealed that TPG Sports has an anchor commitment from an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, Lunate. What is impressive is the fact that the firm is reportedly managing a whopping sum of $110 billion. Now, this is not the first time the renowned golfer has invested.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this time around, he will also be appointed as the operating partner of the new fund. McIlroy’s business partner, Sean O’Flaherty, will also accompany him in his latest venture. Surely, the 36-year-old’s association with TPG Sports marks the continuation of a recent trend.

In recent years, a lot of renowned and active athletes have come forward to pair up with investors to launch their personal investments. And the list is quite long. From LeBron James, Stephen Curry, to Cristiano Ronaldo, all of them have made an effort to take significant steps to elevate the sport for future generations to come.