Scottie Scheffler Enters Rare Air With Tiger Woods Through Feat Even Rory McIlroy Never Achieved

The 2025 PGA Tour season is officially in the books. And among all, one name truly has managed to stand out above the rest. Scottie Scheffler. And guess what? A stat has just revealed how special the season has been for Scheffler. This time, the American has managed to achieve what only Tiger Woods did decades back.

With six wins this year, Scheffler wrapped the season and has been enjoying a well-earned break during the fall events on the PGA Tour. Yet, his year left an incredible mark. Golf analyst and insider Justin Ray has just revealed another major feat achieved by the American that has been done by his countryman, Tiger Woods, that too, just once in his life back in 2000. Even Rory McIlroy hasn’t added this feat to his list of achievements yet.

Justin Ray took to his X handle and poster, “With the RSM Classic complete, statistical races for the 2025 PGA Tour season are now officially over. Scottie Scheffler officially led the Tour in round 1, round 2, round 3 and round 4 scoring in 2025. Over the last 40 years, Tiger Woods in 2000 is the only other to do that.” Scottie Scheffler finished 2025 as the best scorer on the PGA Tour in every single round. No other golfer this season averaged fewer strokes than him.

Since the PGA Tour began recording the stats, only one player has managed to attain such a feat in the last four decades. And that’s Tiger Woods. Now, Scheffler’s name would shine bright alongside Woods.

In 2000, Tiger Woods achieved this extremely rare feat of going wire-to-wire. In both the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship that year, he started the tournament in first place after Round 1 and never gave that lead up. He stayed on top after Round 2, Round 3, and Round 4 in both events. That year saw Tiger finishing both majors with huge margins.

Scheffler scored extremely low across all four rounds on average this season. In the first round, he averaged 67.45 and then stayed very steady with 68.00 in the second round, 68.40 in the third, and 68.10 in the final round. Such a major feat indeed proves what an impeccable season this has been for Scottie. A few days back, he even reflected on his stance and shared a few tips for his fans.

Scottie Scheffler reveals the secret behind his dominant success

Scottie Scheffler is known to have one of the most unorthodox swings in modern-day golf. But at the moment, one really cannot question his ways. After all, the 29-year-old is currently ruling the golfing realm as the World No. 1 by a significant margin. Taking a closer look at Scheffler’s technique, it is often his footwork that attracts attention. However, his biggest strength lies in the manner in which he can strike the ball. And it is his striking that has brought him so much success of late. Thus, when the world No. 1 speaks about how to perfect a grip, it becomes golden advice.

Now, while learning the basics, most golfers are advised to get their grip right. Speaking on the same in a Chris Chomo Golf video where he appeared, Scheffler pointed out that it is imperative to ensure that the muscle memory remains intact. Explaining further, Scheffler said, “I use this a lot of the time [brings out a training aid club]. Like Randy said, I grew up with a weird grip and so we had to fix it over time, so I use this club as just a little reminder a lot of the times to get my hands in the right position.”

He further added, “It’s your only connection to the club head. So, if your hands, especially if you play round grips, your hands are going to be in a different position and you’re not going to feel that club head.” And this was not all. The World No. 1 golfer’s coach, too, chimed in on the masterclass. Randy Smith stated that the fingers play a big role in maintaining the swing. As per Smith, the more the fingers go towards the palm, the more the feeling will be transferred towards the middle of the hand. Surely, those are some golden words for the young golfers. And as Scheffler continues on his merry way, fans are eager to see what’s next.