Scottie Scheffler Equals Unexpected Record at Masters That Only Tiger Woods Achieved

Scottie Scheffler has carried his dominant 2025 season seamlessly into 2026. After back-to-back victories last season, he started 2026 with his 20th career win. And now, as he is gearing up for the first major of the season, aiming for his third green jacket, he has just equaled a rare feat that only Tiger Woods has held to date.

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“This is the fifth Masters in a row that Scottie Scheffler will enter as the No. 1 player in the world. That ties Tiger Woods’ record set from 2000-2004 and repeated again in 2006-2010. #themasters,” shared the official X handle of The Masters Tournament.

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And if the Texan wants to surpass Woods’s record, he would need to hold onto his No. 1 spot until October 16, 2028, as per TrackingScheffler on X. In fact, Rocco Mediate believes that Scheffler would have no difficulties in doing so.

“He [Scheffler] doesn’t have any foul, foul balls. The other guys do,” Mediate said. “So the way he drives it, if he continues to play, if he doesn’t quit, he will surpass Tiger’s No. 1 ranking in this run, I’m telling you, unless he gets hurt.”

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Well, Scheffler’s stats do plant that confidence. His Masters wins in 2022 and 2024 had every characteristic of controlled dominance. The first time he put on the Green Jacket, he did it with a three-stroke lead. And in his second win, he extended the gap to four strokes, ensuring no other player could catch up in the last round.

For the year 2025, Scheffler finished fourth with an 8-under par, falling behind Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, and the winning Rory McIlroy. However, the year was still highly successful as it brought six wins and two major titles. This stability in his performance has contributed largely to his status as the top-ranked golfer in the world.

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And this isn’t even the first time Scheffler has established his name alongside the legendary golfer, Woods.

He was the first player since Woods to win the Jack Nicklaus Award four years in a row.

Last year, Scheffler led the PGA Tour in scoring average for all four tournament days to match Tiger Woods as the only player to do that in the past 40 years.

Scottie Scheffler’s win at the 2025 Open Championship took him the same number of days (1,197 days) as Tiger Woods to go from 1 major win to 4 major wins. T hey are also the only two players to win The Open while holding top spot in the world rankings.

hey are also the only two players to win The Open while holding top spot in the world rankings. Scottie Scheffler became the fastest player since Tiger Woods to 20 PGA Tour titles

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Meanwhile, Tiger Woods currently remains out of the spotlight after his March 2026 DUI arrest in Jupiter Island. While Woods finally made a comeback at the TGL, fans were hoping that the legend might suit up at Augusta. However, the crash made him step away from golf for some time.

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Woods was the top-ranked golfer in the world from August 1999 to September 2004. He held the position for 264 consecutive weeks. While the streak broke for a while, he made a comeback again in June 2005 and stayed the number 1 golfer under the Official World Golf Ranking till October 2010, with a streak of 281 weeks.

As of early April 2026, Scheffler has held the World Number 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) for over 140 consecutive weeks, starting from late May 2023. And he is currently on the third-longest streak in OWGR history, behind only Tiger Woods. Now, fans will wait to see how long Scheffler manages to hold on to this position. However, there’s one record that Woods once held that Scheffler managed to break with his remarkable gameplay.

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What Tiger Woods record did Scottie Scheffler break?

Scottie Scheffler has been one of the best golfers of the modern world. However, despite his strong showing, he is not willing to put himself on the same level as the legendary Tiger Woods. But as fate would have it, Scheffler has already broken some of the elite records held by Woods. And one such record was that of the longest top-10 streak.

Imago March 6, 2020 – Orlando, FL, U.S: Scottie Scheffler watches his ball from the 18th fairway during second round golf action of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard held at Arnold Palmer s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fl. Romeo T Guzman/CSM. Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2 20200306zafcg2030 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Woods created a ripple when he featured in the top 10 rankings of 11 consecutive events. But that streak was bettered by Vijay Singh when he had 12 back-to-back top 10 finishes. Ultimately, Scheffler decided to step in with 18 consecutive top-10 finishes, marking the longest run in the modern golfing era.

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Speaking about Scheffler, Woods stated, “Well, there’s nothing you can’t like about Scottie. What he’s doing on the golf course is just incredible, the consistency day in and day out, the strategy, how he attacks the golf course.”

Unfortunately, the streak came to a screeching halt when the world number 1 couldn’t land a top 10 finish at Riviera. Ending up tied for 12th at 11 under, a legendary streak came to an end.