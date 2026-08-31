Scottie Scheffler Erases Tiger Woods’ Record, Scripts Multiple Feats & More From His Historic Tour Championship Win

Scottie Scheffler didn’t exactly have the stars lined up in his favor. Five runner-up finishes had already made this season feel different, and heading into the third day of the FedEx Cup, Viktor Hovland still sat ahead of him. To make things even tougher, Scheffler wasn’t happy with the golf course setup. From where he stood, turning the weekend into a victory hardly looked like an easy task.

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But Sunday flipped the script. A late bogey from Viktor Hovland opened the door, and once Scheffler walked through it, the leaderboard began to look almost familiar. Scheffler stood alone at the top, a sizable cushion separating him from the rest of the field. By day’s end, he had turned that advantage into his second career FedEx Cup, winning the Sunday title by three shots. It also marked his third victory of the season and the 22nd of his career.

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With that, he left Tiger Woods’ record behind. Here’s how: Scheffler took home $10 million from the East Lake victory. With $120 million in career earnings, his total now stands at $130,390,661, putting him ahead of Tiger Woods’ $120,999,166 on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list.

If anything fueled Scheffler’s run, it was the frustration that had followed him all season. Every near-miss and every failure gave him another reason to finish the year on his terms.

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“I felt like my thought process going into the postseason this year was I felt like maybe I’ve underperformed in some of the postseasons in the past,” Scheffler said after the win. “I think of years like ’22 and ’23 where I had a lead at this tournament and wasn’t able to win the FedEx Cup or a playoff event those years.

“To come in this year maybe not winning the tournaments that I could have won throughout the regular season, to come in and win two out of three playoff events is definitely a nice way to finish off the season.”

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So, after Scheffler reached another milestone and moved past Woods on the money list, what was the golf legend’s reaction to his achievement?

Tiger Woods sends his regards to Scottie Scheffler

On Sunday, after Scottie Scheffler’s FedEx Cup victory, Tiger Woods shared a few words for the champion. It was almost a surreal moment, considering Woods once set the standard for modern golf and held the top spot on the PGA Tour’s career money list for 26 years. Now, Scottie has taken that spot.

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While celebrating the achievement, Woods wrote, “Three wins, five runner-ups and finishing the season No. 1. Those are some numbers to be proud of.

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“Incredible consistency all season long. Congrats on a historic season, Scottie.”

Anything from Scheffler’s side? Not yet. However, on the same day, he added a few more milestones to an already remarkable season.

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Scottie Scheffler’s other achievements of the day

With Sunday’s victory at East Lake, Scheffler became only the third golfer to win multiple FedEx Cup titles, joining Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) and Rory McIlroy (2016, 2019, 2022).

Furthermore, as Normal Sport founder Kyle Porter posted on X, Scheffler now has 13 top finishes on the season. That list includes his wins, top-five finishes, top-10s, and overall results.

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Even more impressively, this marks the fourth straight year that his scoring average has ranked No. 1. His 67.86 average has also dropped year after year, which is quite uncommon at this level.

So, after adding so many achievements to his resume on Sunday, how did the celebration unfold?

Scottie Scheffler’s celebration after the victory

Well, he did something quite uncommon for him. In fact, he even laughed while describing it during his post-round press conference.

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“I had a beer for the first time in a long time,” Scheffler said with a chuckle at the press conference. “It just sounded good. Right when we got off the course, I got in there, these guys are trying to get me to do media and all this stuff.

“I was like, ‘How much time do we really have?’ They’re like, ‘We’ve got a couple minutes’. ‘All right, let me go inside and get some air conditioning.’ There was an open bar inside, and I’m like, ‘All right, I’m grabbing a beer.’ It tasted great.”

And since it was such a rare sight, you could expect his wife and manager to take notice.

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Imago SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Scottie Scheffler USA walks from the 1st tee during the Heros Classic at the 154th Open Championship at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport on July 14, 2026 in Merseyside, England The 154th British Open Championship

Revealing their reaction, the world No. 1 golfer said, “I don’t really drink very often. My wife and my manager were like, ‘Wow, I haven’t seen you have a beer in a long time’. Well, season’s over now. I’m going to have a beer. Well-earned beer.”

But that wasn’t the only memorable part of Scheffler’s celebration. Golf Digest showed how Scottie Scheffler has celebrated with his family every time he has won the FedEx Cup. This time, however, the family became part of the conversation for a hilarious reason.

CBS camera has Scottie Scheffler’s cap

As usual, CBS’s cameras captured Scottie Scheffler’s celebration after his victory on Sunday. One moment showed the Scheffler family together, with Scottie posing alongside his two-year-old son Bennett, while his wife, Meredith, held their five-month-old son Remy as they gathered around the trophy.

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But when Scottie Scheffler went inside to celebrate with his family, a TV camera continued rolling through an open door. Scheffler eventually spotted it and, with a smile, took the cap off his head and placed it over the camera’s lens. In doing so, he politely ended CBS’s access and created a private moment for himself and his family.

Now, after checking off so many boxes, the big question is: What comes next for Scottie Scheffler? Retired golfer Trevor Immelman already has an answer.

During the CBS broadcast, the 2022 International Team Presidents Cup captain said, “The next box that he [Scottie Scheffler] needs to check would be winning the U.S. Open and completing the Grand Slam.”

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Will Scheffler go for it? We’ll have to wait to find out.