Scottie Scheffler Fails to Hold Back Emotions as Peyton Manning Makes Errant Move: ‘That’s Too Much’

“Scottie Scheffler is hilarious” is perhaps a term that you’d rarely hear, if ever. Sure, the World No. 1 is known for his “gentle” and “collected” attitude, but there have been some instances where Scottie Scheffler has shown his funny side. Think about the 2024 PLAYERS Championship, wherein, during an interview, the golfer showcased his knowledge about The Office (American version, folks) and handed out funny awards to his fellow Tour players. The best bit? He handed his bestie, Sam Burns, “The Extreme Repulsiveness” Dundie for being “unbearable.” But, hey, he laughs just as loudly when others are funny.

Recently, another funny thing happened at The Memorial Tournament. Peyton Manning was one of the NFL stars to tee off with the PGA Tour golfers at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. At the Pro-Am event, Peyton Manning stepped onto the golf course. Although his swing looked satisfactory, the pressure of playing in front of an audience, including elite golfer Scottie Scheffler, seemed to affect him. As Manning prepared to tee off, he unexpectedly sent the ball crashing into a nearby house, creating a loud noise that echoed across the course. The result?

In a video upload by NUCLRGOLF, after hitting the house, Peyton Manning quickly shouted “fore” several times. Shortly after, a loud bang rang out, and we saw Scottie Scheffler doubled over with laughter. The World No. 1 golfer could barely control his laughter and said, “Good morning, sir.” Rather thoughtfully, Scheffler added, “That’s too much.” Well, maybe? One fan claimed that “Peyton Manning just about killed me.” We will never know unless they sue Manning for any damage!

This isn’t the first time Peyton Manning has made the public laugh. In 2007, he hosted “Saturday Night Live,” where an early Digital Short highlighted his comedic talent. The sketch humorously parodied the NFL’s United Way commercials, portraying Manning as an athlete who disliked playing football with kids. He led a group of children in a game of two-handed touch football, repeatedly hitting them in the back with the ball.

Not all such incidents end like that, though. In 2022, a family with three young daughters took legal action against Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston, Massachusetts, due to golf balls repeatedly landing on their property. They secured a permanent injunction to prevent further incidents and received a $3.5 million jury award for damages and emotional distress, totaling $4.9 million with interest. This case highlighted the dangers that the golf club’s proximity to homes posed. However, Scottie Scheffler has cracked up the golf world plenty of times!

That one time, Scottie Scheffler cracked a hilarious joke about Tiger Woods

At the 2024 Hero World Challenge, which is not an official PGA Tour event and features a small group of 20 players, created a more relaxed vibe in the Bahamas compared to regular tournaments. Scottie Scheffler, known for his great trash-talking and sense of humor on the golf course, usually maintained a serious attitude during press conferences. However, when the questions became more serious than expected for this casual event, Scheffler decided to lighten the mood.

During the press conference, after a reporter asked about money in golf, Scheffler seized the opportunity to respond to a question about his chat with tournament host Tiger Woods during their practice round. With a straight face, he joked, “I think most of the time we just talk about money and how the purses need to be bigger. Today we really grinded on the Ryder Cup and how it’s just such BS that we’ve never gotten paid. Tiger was really frustrated; he feels like he hasn’t made enough money in his career.”

This made the media laugh, and a smile broke across Scheffler’s face. He continued, “I feel the same way [as Tiger] — I feel like last year I didn’t get paid enough for what I did. Mostly that, just a bunch of griping.” It’s worth noting that Scheffler earned an impressive $62 million in 2024 from his tournament winnings and FedEx Cup bonuses.