Scottie Scheffler Finally Breaks Tiger Woods’ $121M PGA Tour Earnings Record

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler once again showed why he sits atop the golfing world. The 30-year-old captured his second FedExCup title, finishing at 16-under overall to win the Tour Championship. In the process, the Ridgewood, New Jersey, native also surpassed 15-time major champion Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings list.

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Scheffler’s victory came after a remarkable comeback from a three-shot deficit. Starting the final round behind Viktor Hovland, he quickly erased the gap with a brilliant 5-iron on the second hole that finished within inches of the cup, followed by a 25-foot birdie on the fourth. He eventually took the outright lead on the 13th and never relinquished it.

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Scheffler carded six birdies and two bogeys for a closing 4-under 66. What’s more, the $10 million winner’s share from the $40 million purse lifted Scheffler’s career PGA Tour earnings to $130,390,661, moving him past Woods’ $120,999,166. What made overtaking the mark even better is the fact that Woods had held the top spot for more than 26 years.

The victory was also Scheffler’s third of the season, accompanied by five runner-up finishes, further strengthening his case for a fifth consecutive Player of the Year award. The winner will be determined by a vote of eligible PGA TOUR members, with the award expected to be announced in December.

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Adding another layer to the victory, Scheffler got the better of Hovland after the Norwegian had defeated him in a rare Monday sudden-death playoff at the 2026 Travelers Championship. Beating Hovland by three shots at East Lake therefore made Scheffler’s triumph all the sweeter. But many had begun to question whether it was even going to happen.

Scheffler’s 2026 season had raised questions about whether he could claim Player of the Year honors for a fifth consecutive year. After opening the season with a victory in January, the world No. 1 endured a lengthy stretch without another victory, making his Player of the Year case less straightforward than in previous seasons. However, he silenced those questions with a dominant performance at the St. Jude Championship earlier this month.

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Scheffler finished at 17-under par, a staggering eight shots clear of runner-up Kim Si Woo. While his form dipped slightly at the BMW Championship the following week, he still managed a solid T-12 finish, keeping himself firmly in contention ahead of the Tour Championship. What’s even more impressive about the win is that Scottie Scheffler wasn’t feeling all too well before the tournament began.

During the BMW Championship, the world No. 1 revealed that he had been dealing with hand, foot, and mouth disease, which made the final stretch of the season even more challenging. Scheffler also developed painful blisters on his hands, making it difficult to grip the club comfortably. Although his condition improved, he still had to battle through the illness while competing.

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“This was a week I brought a lot of good energy to the course and tried to do my best,” Scheffler said at the trophy presentation. “Coming from behind and being able to win tournaments is a really cool feeling.”

So, despite the setback, Scheffler persevered and managed to finish his season on a high note.