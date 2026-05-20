Scottie Scheffler Gets Honest About Exhausting New Reality of Fatherhood: ‘Need to Prioritize’

For Scottie Scheffler, family comes before his professional golf career, always. He was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Wednesday, talking about life beyond the ropes, when someone asked him about the mental and physical toll of the PGA Tour on him now that he has embraced fatherhood. And the World No. 1 answered like a father of two, like a professional golfer.

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“When you add a second child to the mix, I think that’s a whole different challenge in terms of home life. Then, like you said, yeah, there’s a lot more activity for me at golf tournaments than there was early in my career. I think you just adjust. A lot of it is just schedule adjustments. You just adjust your day, prioritize the things you need to prioritize, and yeah, doing the best you can is really all you can describe it as,” he said.

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Scheffler returns to TPC Craig Ranch as defending champion, having won wire-to-wire by eight shots last year. Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their second son, Remy, on March 27, 2026.

The 20X PGA Tour winner made significant changes to his schedule after the arrival of his second-born. He withdrew from the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March. Scheffler also withdrew from the $20 million Truist Championship earlier this month, citing that the demands of the schedule were not really possible for him.

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He only returned to the course for the Master’s as the couple managed their newborn.

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To everyone’s surprise, Meredith had packed up both boys and planned this surprise. “My wife is a trooper and brought the boys this week, and yeah, it’s been fun,” Scheffler later opened up.

“I can’t spend as much time on the golf course as I did when I was younger, early in my career. It’s more important for me to get home in a timely manner now. Some days you feel better than others, but overall, I think when you’re tired at the end of the day, it’s a good thing. Being tired means you had a nice, full day.”

Bennet was born in May 2024 — weeks after his second Masters win, days before the PGA Championship. Scheffler showed up at Valhalla despite the timing. He finished T8, but the mental adjustment was hard. Speaking later that year, he said that fatherhood had helped him handle tough days on the course.

Scheffler admitted he was still learning basics: “Still trying to learn how to burp him and change his diaper. I’m just trying to be the best support I can at home.”

The two-time Masters champion has been clear about prioritizing his home life over the course. Ahead of winning the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July 2025, Scheffler had put it plainly: “If my golf ever started affecting my home life or if it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that’s gonna be the last day that I play out here for a living.”

With that, Scheffler has been persistent on the course. In January, Scheffler opened 2026 by winning the American Express, his 20th PGA Tour title. He joined the list of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to reach 20 tour wins and four majors before even turning 30.

As Scheffler prepares to defend his title at TPC Craig Ranch this week, he will do so alongside a player navigating another challenge on the tour.

Scheffler’s pairing with Koepka adds another layer at the Byron Nelson

Scheffler’s week at TPC Craig Ranch carries an added subplot. He will tee off in the first round alongside Brooks Koepka and Si Woo Kim. A grouping, when put side by side, tells very different stories.

While Scheffler speaks of full days and family-driven chaos, Koepka has been dealing with a persistent putting problem since his return to the PGA Tour in early 2025. He is losing close to six strokes at the greens at the Farmers Insurance Open alone. This issue has followed him to the PGA Championship as well, last week, where he finished T55 and described his putter as absolutely horrendous despite elite ball-striking.

When he was asked about his putter at the Byron Nelson press conference, Koepka was very blunt.

“I don’t bring it up. You guys do. I just try to fix the problem.”

He added he has switched putters again this week, moving to a Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 in search of a more natural release. Koepka said of the pairing with Scheffler, “It will be fun. It will be exciting and I guess a good measuring stick to figure out where I am.”