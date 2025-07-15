Scottie Scheffler Gets Honest About LIV Golf Pros Getting OWGR Points

On July 11, LIV Golf reapplied for Official World Golf Ranking points for its players, and OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman vowed to undertake a “thorough evaluation process of all applications.” The OWGR initially rejected LIV Golf’s application in October 2023, citing difficulties in making fair comparisons with other global tours. Though the majority of the golf community opposed the idea of LIV pros receiving OWGR points, PGA Tour pro Scottie Scheffler surprisingly took a more positive stance.

Currently gearing up for the final men’s major of the season, The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler sat down for a press conference. Given the recent news concerning the PGA Tour’s rival league, an interviewer asked him whether he believed the inclusion of LIV pros in the OWGR would provide a “better representation of the top players in the world?”

Candidly, Scottie Scheffler replied during the press conference, “I think having the ability to rank all the golfers in the world is really important. When you have guys always playing a different schedule, it can be very hard to rank player versus player.” Scottie Scheffler then points out the obvious need for OWGR points for all golfers by giving an example of amateur golf.

Ranking amateur golfers is rather difficult due to the varied tournament landscape and geographical spread. For example, juniors from the West Coast and East Coast might participate in different events and face head-to-head competitions only a few times a year, making direct comparisons challenging.

That situation mirrors the broader issue in professional men’s golf, where LIV members face limited opportunities to earn OWGR points, primarily through majors and select international events (for instance, the DP World Tour). Having these points is key for LIV golfers to secure spots in major championships, as all four men’s majors rely on the OWGR for exemptions. Because of this, Tour pros and LIV pros only get a chance to compete head-to-head during the majors.

Additionally, Scheffler also mentions, “In terms of the world ranking points, I think the more often we can get the best players in the world playing together would be better, and that would only be better for the rankings as well.” Interestingly, after his 2025 PGA Championship win, Scheffler criticized LIV pros such as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, attributing the divide in golf and the limited play between PGA Tour and LIV Golf pros to their actions.

Then, he said, “Who knows? I only get to compete against those guys four times a year. That [joining LIV Golf] was their choice; not mine.” The OWGR Board of Directors is set to convene for a routine meeting at Royal Portrush during The Open Championship this week; however, it’s unlikely that a decision on the application will be made at that time. However, this is a welcome change and one step closer when it comes to reuniting the golf world, and Scottie Scheffler isn’t the only one optimistic about this change; LIV pro Jon Rahm is also looking forward to it, albeit for potentially different reasons.

Jon Rahm believes LIV Golf is “a high enough level of golf” to earn OWGR points

Rahm’s rise to prominence began with a thrilling win at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, where he sank a 60-foot putt on the final hole. He went on to claim his first major title at the 2021 U.S. Open, reclaiming the world No. 1 spot. However, since joining LIV Golf, Rahm’s ranking has plummeted due to the league’s lack of OWGR points, with him currently sitting at No. 72, having slipped out of the top 50 once again.

Several such LIV pros are facing the same issue. For instance, other LIV golfers have seen significant ranking drops, with Brooks Koepka falling to 276 from 19 and Dustin Johnson plummeting to 957 from 13. Talking about the same during the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia, Rahm said, “The excuse, or argument, that many use is that this is an exhibition. To me, that’s false. And, whether you like it or not, whether it has a cut or not, whether it has three or four rounds or not, it’s good competition and it deserves world ranking points.”

The OWGR’s 2024 rejection of LIV Golf’s application cited concerns over the league’s unique format, including its 54-hole events and truncated field. While the then-chairman Peter Dawson suggested that format issues could be addressed mathematically, the main obstacles were the lack of promotion and relegation, as well as the emphasis on team play, which deviates from the OWGR’s standard individual-focused model.

However, since the second season of LIV Golf (2023), the league has tried to adjust to OWGR requirements, including introducing a new relegation system. Until September 2024, captains like Bubba Watson had immunity from relegation, which undermined the meritocratic principles that OWGR values.

To gain ranking points, in May of this season, LIV Golf enforced genuine relegation for all players, including captains, ensuring that performance directly impacts their standing. Other major changes, such as LIV Golf’s team format, are continuing to be addressed to ensure that golfers are individually assessed. This makes it easier to rank players by the OWGR standards.

So, in conclusion, Rahm said, “Let’s hope it’s the beginning of more LIV players qualifying for the majors directly based on their performance in LIV in the future. I believe we have a high enough level of golf. And a high enough level of competition to earn world ranking points.” Now, it’s a wait-and-see situation – will LIV Golf succeed in its bid to secure OWGR ranking points for its players this time around?