Scottie Scheffler Gets Ridiculed by Heckler During PGA Championship 2026 Final Round

Scottie Scheffler arrived at Aronimink to focus on another major. The Philadelphia crowd had other plans, and they brought an eagle mask to make sure they knew it.

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During Saturday’s third round, as Scheffler stood over a putt, a fan in the gallery shouted “Dak Prescott sucks” loud enough to disrupt the green’s silence. Moreover, fans spotted a person in a full eagle mask in Scheffler’s gallery throughout the day.

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That reaction makes complete sense given where Aronimink sits. The course is in Newtown Square, just outside Philadelphia, roughly 20 miles from Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys and Eagles have played each other 134 times, and while Dallas holds a 75-59 all-time series lead, the past 30 years tell a different story. Philadelphia has claimed 12 division titles and three Super Bowl appearances in that stretch. Dallas has none.

And the golfer is a fanboy! Scheffler, born in June 1996, missed Dallas’ last Super Bowl win by months. Since then, the Cowboys have gone 5-13 in the playoffs without an NFC Championship appearance.

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In 2025, Scheffler appeared on Pardon My Take, where host Dan Rapaport asked him how many games the Cowboys would win that season. Scheffler replied, “I would trade one, for sure, for a Super Bowl,” referring to his four major championships. That admission, from the world’s No. 1 golfer, tells you exactly how much the Cowboys’ drought weighs on him.

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Saturday was not even the first time the crowd came for him this week. During Wednesday’s practice round, Eagles fans spotted Scheffler on the 12th green and shouted, “Dallas s—-, Scottie! We’re gonna smash you on Thanksgiving! Go Birds!” Scheffler turned around and smiled. GOLF.com posted the now-viral video, and Foreplay Pod shared it with the caption “Scottie’s behind enemy lines in Philly right now.”

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Scheffler handled it calmly. “I got ribbed a lot more than I expected for being a Cowboys fan, but it was all in good fun. I got a kick out of it. The fans were quite funny today. Philly is definitely a sports town. The crowd can get loud. I hole a nice putt on 7 and it was really loud. And then another nice par putt on 8 and that was really loud. So the crowd had a ton of energy and it was a lot of fun to play in front of them today.”

The heckling from the stands did not follow him onto the scorecard. Scheffler shot a 69 in Round 3, finishing the tournament at -2, tied for 15th.

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On the course, however, he had bigger fish to fry.

Scottie Scheffler chasing at Aronimink

Through three rounds, Scheffler sits 24th, five shots behind leader Alex Smalley. A 71 Saturday, marred by missed short putts, kept him from climbing. Last year at the PGA Championship, Scheffler shot a 65 on Saturday and ran away with it.

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This time, the leaderboard looks nothing like that. “I’ve never seen anything like this. I think it’s just the nature of a lot of different things, but I’ve never seen a leaderboard like this, this bunched up,” he said after his round, pointing to how tightly packed the contenders are heading into Sunday.

That bunching actually keeps him alive. “Going into tomorrow’s tournament, it’s quite literally anybody’s tournament. There’s a lot of guys that have a chance. Somebody is going to have a great round, and I’m going to make sure to do my best to give myself my best shot at being that person,” Scheffler added.

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He will need to navigate a loaded leaderboard to do it. Jon Rahm sits two off the lead, chasing a career Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy is looking to add a PGA Championship to last month’s Masters win, and Justin Rose and Aaron Rai are chasing a first English PGA Championship title since the tournament began in 1916.