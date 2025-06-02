Scottie Scheffler Gets the Last Laugh as 2X PGA Tour Winner Feels the ‘Sting’ After Losing Millions

“No. 1 can be beat,” he said just a few days ago as the Memorial Tournament got underway. Griffin started strong; his confidence was sky-high, and he didn’t shy away from bold statements. “So I’ve just got to stay aggressive and continue to execute. My game feels really good. Obviously, Scottie Scheffler’s the best player in the world, but No. 1 can be beat.” His mindset was clear, and he wasn’t just saying it; his early performance at the Memorial backed it up. Griffin opened with back-to-back birdies on holes 7 and 8 and wrapped up the round with a 65 (-7). It looked like he was riding the same momentum he had at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he beat Scottie Scheffler to claim his first PGA TOUR victory.

“I always said, once I got my first win, it would free me up a ton,” Griffin said, and he added, “I don’t think it can get any better,” feeling like he was stepping into his prime. But little did he know, taking down the No. 1 in the world would be this intimidating. On Sunday, Griffin’s final round slipped away. He gave up back-to-back bogeys on 12 and 13, then a costly double bogey on 17, finishing with a 73 (+1). The poor finish not only knocked him out of contention but also cost him millions in prize money, $4,000,000 to be exact, and he was left disappointed.

“Definitely disappointed. My putter definitely wasn’t quite a hundred percent there, kind of most of the day… But yeah, ultimately, I mean, it’s funny… I’m definitely a little disappointed to not have made it a little bit closer or gotten it done.” He told the press after the final round at Muirfield Village, he stood tall and owned the result, admitting his performance didn’t live up to his expectations. The putter, he said, just didn’t cooperate, and that was something that clearly frustrated him, especially given how close he was and how confident he’d been coming in. “My putter was just a little shaky early. For some reason I didn’t feel as comfortable on the greens as I did the first three rounds and then going back to last week at the Charles Schwab.” He added, It was unexpected, especially since putting had been one of his strengths during his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but come Sunday, that confidence just didn’t carry over. Eventually, Scheffler ended up being the hero. He did not reply with words or any blunt statements to the press, but he rather showed it on the greens. Still, this defeat does not seem to shake his confidence at all.

“I think I’m just in such a great headspace to be a top elite competitor now, and this one… it kind of stings a little bit because I’m going to come back with some vengeance, hopefully.” The final round didn’t go his way, and yeah, it stung. But Griffin’s fine with that. He wants it to sting, because that feeling? That’s the fuel he’s planning to carry into the next tournament. He added, “So I’ll learn from some of my swings down the stretch, I’ll remember some of the good stuff, and I’ll bounce back and get right back to it,” he added. Right now, he seems to be focused on his learning and how he can make the best out of it in the next challenge. But deep down, he knows the dominance Scheffler has on the field.

Griffin accepts Scheffler’s dominance on the course

“We’re living in a little bit of a Tiger era with Scottie. He’s so dominant, and you can never put anything past him. It can be the hardest hole in golf, and he’s going to find a way to have a birdie look,” Griffin said after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge. He’s got no issue admitting Scheffler’s on another level right now, and he even compares the current run to Tiger’s prime. Griffin has nothing against Scottie; he just wants to prove his worth in the golf world. That respect runs deep, and it showed again when Griffin was asked what it’s like chasing Scottie down the stretch.

Even during the memorial tournament, when asked what it was like playing when Scottie is in the lead on a Sunday during the final round, he said, “It just kind of stings, but yeah, he’s a heck of a golfer. I mean, he’s the best in the world.” It was a moment of honest reflection,n Griffin knows the mountain he’s trying to climb. Facing Scheffler in peak form is no small task, especially when he’s leading on a tough course like Muirfield Village. But the comment wasn’t frustration; it was respect. Griffin understands the level it takes to beat a player like Scottie, and he’s determined to get there.

Now, the question is, can Griffin back up all that confidence when it matters most? We’ll find out soon enough at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, where his words will carry real weight.