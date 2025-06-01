Scottie Scheffler Given 4-Word Warning as 2X PGA Tour Winner Grinds For His Ryder Cup Spot

Ask Ben Griffin what it means to be confident, and the Tour pro will not disappoint you. After his recent victory against Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Griffin’s been on a roll, and now he’s co-leading the Memorial, after 54 holes, trailing a shot behind #1. “I always said, once I got my first win, it would free me up a ton,” Griffin said, and boy, does it show. He’s hitting his stride, both physically and mentally, saying, “I just feel like I’m in a really good place to be an elite golfer.” With a spring in his step and a confident air, Griffin is riding high. “I don’t think it can get any better,” he said, and well, this confidence might exactly be what Griffin needs to go places in the game.

Speaking at the latest presser at the Memorial Tournament, Griffin reflected on his hunger to take on the best, a.k.a Mr. Inevitable. “So I’ve just got to stay aggressive and continue to execute. My game feels really good. Obviously, Scottie Scheffler’s the best player in the world, but,” he said and continued with a 4-word warning for the 2025 PGA Championship winner, “No. 1 can be beat.” Griffin’s got a bit of a swagger going on, and it’s clear he’s relishing the chance to test his skills against the world’s best.

Well, the staying ‘aggressive’ part is something Griffin is serious about, as his latest comments suggest that the golfer is ready to do his best for the big game in September. “I don’t want to be on a Ryder Cup team just to be on a Ryder Cup team. I want to be on the Ryder Cup team because I want to be a stone-cold killer who’s trying to beat the European team and win points… I’m there right now mentally, and I can do it. I just need to continue to prove myself this summer in the major and big-time events coming up that I belong.” Currently ranked at 13th in the Ryder Cup standings, Griffin, as of now, has to rely on Keegan Bradley.

Ben is clearly determined to earn his spot on the team through his performance, not looking for any handouts, and wants to be one of the best golfers in the world to represent Team USA. “I would like to say that’s what all of us out here on TOUR wish for. They want to compete against the best players. I definitely do. I want to stack up my game against his.” And while his goal is all sorted, the golfer knows that beating Scottie Scheffler is going to be anything but easy.

“We’re living in a little bit of a Tiger era with Scottie. He’s so dominant, and you can never put anything past him. It can be the hardest hole in golf, and he’s going to find a way to have a birdie look,” he said after lifting the trophy at the Colonial Country Club.

via Imago DUBLIN, OH – JUNE 02: Ben Griffin watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during Friday s round at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Country Club on June 2, 2023 in Dublin, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUN 02 PGA, Golf Herren – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230602004

With a win against Scheffler last week under his belt, Griffin’s confidence is on the rise. “I feel like right now—you know, I beat him last week. Obviously, he’s coming off a major win. But, yeah, I feel like he obviously can be beaten.” Griffin’s got the skills and the mindset—now it’s just about putting it all together.

Ben Griffin is getting some much-needed attention

Well, Griffin’s words and confidence are anything but hollow, and while you may think the golfer is sort of thinking ahead of himself, the U.S. Team captain for the Ryder Cup would certainly beg to differ. Yes, he got Keegan Bradley to notice him, and it’s no coincidence that Bradley mentioned Griffin unprompted during his post-round interview, saying, “Great. I don’t know, Ben Griffin’s playing really well, but I feel like I got myself back in the tournament.”

Griffin’s recent performance at The Memorial Tournament has intensified speculation about his Ryder Cup prospects, and with good reason—he’s sitting just one shot behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heading into Sunday’s final round. With his recent ascent to 13th in the Ryder Cup standings and multiple PGA Tour victories this season, Griffin’s momentum is undeniable, and some are even labeling him a “dark horse” candidate for the team.

