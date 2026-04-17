Scottie Scheffler Had an All-Time Response After Making the TIME’s 100 Most Influential List for 2026

For most athletes, being in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list is a crowning achievement. It’s a massive PR milestone that proves their crossover appeal. However, for Scottie Scheffler, it’s not a big deal. Well, he didn’t even know that Tony Romo wrote about him in TIME. But when he did find out about it, what did he think of the mention in the prestigious list?

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After opening up the RBC Heritage with a three-under, Scheffler had a quick talk with the media. Therein, he addressed Romo’s shoutout and said, “I don’t really know, to be honest with you. I don’t really know, essentially, what that means.”

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Scheffler credits Romo as a great asset as he watches the quarterback move through his life as a family man and an entity who appears on TV all the time. And as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Romo certainly knows what it means to be in the spotlight, and the way he manages that has truly inspired Scheffler.

Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Romo have been friends for ages. And the trio have spent many hours on the course, hitting balls. That has given Scheffler a deeper perspective on the NFL star.

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“I’m fortunate to have the ability to bounce stuff off of him, whether or not he handles certain things like — how he handles his sponsorship days or how he handles media or pictures when he goes out to dinner, little stuff like that that I feel like I’ve just learned a lot from him about how to navigate being a professional athlete while also trying to be a family man as well,” said #1 of Romo.

When the media person revealed that Romo claimed to beat Scheffler someday, the world number one didn’t back down. He credited Romo as a good golfer who even defeated Jordan Spieth. But he hasn’t been able to beat Scheffler yet. Yet, Scheffler believed that it might not be far from the truth, given the unpredictable nature of golf.

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Imago February 22, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Scottie Scheffler during Round 4 of the 2026 Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament on Sunday February 22, 2026 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI The 2026 Genesis Invitational – Round 4 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp124 20260222_zaa_p124_307 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

This was certainly not the first time Scheffler has appeared so humble. We remember the time when he won the Byron Nelson with a record of 31 under par and then gave a speech ahead of The Open that left the golfing community in deep thought as he unveiled his mindset surrounding a phenomenal win.

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“You win it, you celebrate, and you get to hug my family; my sister’s there; it’s such an amazing moment. Then it’s like, OK, what are we going to eat for dinner? Life goes on… This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart. That’s something that I wrestle with daily.”

Having said that, Scheffler tries to incline more towards the positive than the negative. After all, Scottie Scheffler believes that doing things the right way can certainly have some influence over people.

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He said, “But at the end of the day, as I said at The Open last year, that’s not what satisfies me. If I can be a positive influence on someone’s life, that’s a great thing. But at the end of the day, I don’t know if I’m the best role model.”

What did Tony Romo write on TIME about Scottie Scheffler?

On April 15, 2026, Romo wrote, “To see a young player become this dominant is rare, especially in golf—unless you have something special inside of you. All of the time he has spent at the course all these years is a big reason he is so successful, but his faith and foundation are equally paramount. He has such a great perspective on everything. His faith is a strong component of why I believe he’s as great a player as he is. There’s a gift in that.”

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The NFL star praised Scheffler’s ability to free himself in high-pressure situations, as we saw at the 2025 Masters. Despite failing to assess the softness of the green in round two, the 20x PGA Tour winner managed to bounce back with a bogey-free weekend (first man to do so since 1942) and became the runner-up, just one shot behind Rory McIlroy.

Romo reflected on the time he played together with Scheffler. Those times made it clear that Scheffler was truly committed to his craft. And that made the quarterback believe, “I think he’ll remain at the top for years to come because of the pure joy he has grabbing a golf club and hitting a golf ball.”

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At the end of the day, Scheffler’s priorities have always been crystal clear: faith, family, and playing exceptional golf. And the fact that he doesn’t care about the TIME 100 list might just be the exact reason he belongs on it.