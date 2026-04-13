Scottie Scheffler Hits Rare Milestone Despite Crushing Masters Heartbreak

Despite hitting an 11-under 277, Scottie Scheffler fell just one shot short of winning the 2026 Masters. He even scored a 68 in the final round, which was certainly better than McIlroy’s 71. Though he had to accept the runner-up trophy, it came with an unusual milestone.

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Scheffler began the tournament with an even par, followed by an eagle in the first two holes at Augusta National. But he still hit one bogey that round. Round two, however, went a bit astray for him, as he hit four bogeys for a round of 74. But things got better on the weekend, as he hit five birdies and an eagle on the third and three birdies in the final round. With that, he became the first player since 1942 to go bogey-free on the weekend at Augusta.

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“I’d say Friday probably hurt the most in terms of my chances of winning,” Scheffler said after the event. “I didn’t see many birdies out there Thursday afternoon, so going out on Friday, whatever they did to the greens to soften them up, they did some stuff. And I just wasn’t able to take advantage of that going out early on Friday.”

Nevertheless, he still caught up in the top five through a few opportunities, especially with birdies at Firethorn (par-5 15th, 550 yards) and Redbud (par-3 16th, 170 yards). His saved par at Holly (par-4 18th, 465 yards) came up just one shot short of tying for the lead.

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But is the world number one a bit disappointed with his stance at Augusta National after the finale? Of course, he is.

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Scottie Scheffler Reveals Mild Disappointment with His Masters 2026 Stance

Last year, Scheffler came pretty close to winning the Masters Tournament. He scored an eight-under 280 to finish fourth. But this time, he performed even better, finishing with a score of 11 under par across 72 holes. But it was his performance in the weekend rounds that kept his chin up and his head held high. After all, it is not easy to go bogey-free on one of the hardest stretches of the world’s toughest golf courses.

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Scottie Scheffler said, “Overall I’m not going to hold too many regrets, but yeah, definitely a little disappointed now. But as I said, I started the weekend 12 shots back and ended up only one shot back. If I am going to blame anything, I should probably blame the first two rounds before I start looking at stuff from my last couple.”

2025 also brought him two major championship wins – the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. And we can expect a similar ending for the upcoming majors this season. But first, he needs to shake things up at the next signature PGA Tour event: RBC Heritage.