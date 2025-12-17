Scottie Scheffler Is Forcing Media to Face Problem Tiger Woods Once Made Them Endure – NBC Insider

Pulling off an impeccable season, Scottie Scheffler just secured the Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year Award for 2025. With this win, he grabbed the award for the fourth consecutive time. And this feat placed him alongside Tiger Woods, as the two American golfers became the only players to have achieved this milestone. However, that’s not the only ground that these iconic golfers have in common.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Overall, the thing that I’m most proud of when I look at the last couple years is just consistency,” Scheffler said. “It’s not very easy to just show up and finish in the top 10 each week.” And consistency has indeed been the favorite word in Woods’ dictionary as he has ruled the realm for years. But alongside their dedication to the sport, their shared common trait has often put others in an uncomfortable spot. And an NBC insider reflected on the same yesterday.

While having a candid conversation on The Smylie Show, American sports commentator Steve Sands reflected on how Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods deal with the media in a similar way. Steve Sands went down memory lane and shared, “…then I would go down do the interviews for NBC, and now I’m not just, but now I’m just in the booth not doing the interviews. But during that time, that was the Tiger’s heyday. Rory was coming along. Phil was in his heyday. All these great, great players, you know, coming around and hanging around. But at the top of that list was always Tiger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing how the legendary golfer dealt with the pressure of being the number #1 for years, Sands added, “Nobody handles his responsibility more of being the number one player in the world in the face of the game when he’s competing than Tiger. I’m talking about what he gets out of his car until he gets into his car. And that includes the media obligations. That includes the TV, the podcast, the radio, the newspaper guys, all that kind of stuff. He knew that was part of the job.”

Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 24: Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits his tee shot on hole 17 during the final round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship on August 24, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 24 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25082469325

And sharing how this trait of his is also found in the reigning No. 1 golfer, Sands added, “Scottie understands that that’s part of the job as well. He might not love it as much because every time he does anything, being who he is, it’s going to either be scrutinized, criticized, or praised, but however it is, it’s always going to be on. And that’s what comes with the territory of being such a great player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that’s not the end of it. They also deal with unwarranted questions from the media in a similar fashion. “And the one similarity I will give you between the two of them, which I find so fascinating, and I absolutely love it. They do not play fools. If you don’t ask a good question, they will let you know. Not in a rude way, not in an abrasive way, but they’ll just let you know that they are giving you excellence, and they demand excellence from you,” shared Sands.

The NBC commentator shared how he feels that both Scheffler and Woods “understand that the cameramen, the audio people, the writers, the TV people, everybody involved, this is the highest level of sports.” Still, they also know how to tackle the massive attention, global audience, and media enquiries with poise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“And if they don’t ask a good question or if a TV person doesn’t ask a question that Scottie thinks is a smart question or a good question, he is not afraid. I love that Scottie will let someone know if he doesn’t think the question is that great,” shared Sands.

Amid this, Tiger Woods recently showered his praise on his countryman, Scottie Scheffler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods lauds Scottie Scheffler’s unmatched consistency during dominant 2025 season

Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season stands out because his dominance showed up everywhere in the numbers, not just in wins. Scheffler managed to consistently outperform every other player by leading the PGA Tour in 17 of the 28 statistical categories. More so, he had six magnificent wins and finished inside the top 25 in all 20 starts, with a season-high 17 top-10 finishes and no missed cuts. And now, Woods has praised Scottie for his incredible performance throughout the season.

Imago LA JOLLA, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony following the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250216042

“There’s nothing you can’t like about Scottie. He’s one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. What he’s doing on the golf course is just incredible, the consistency day in and day out, the strategy that he attacks the golf course. It starts from you can see him analyze it from the green back, where the flag is, where he wants to miss a tee shot, what club to hit, where the wind is, what side of the tee box he’s to start off on. It’s truly amazing how thoughtful he is, and strategic he is throughout the entire round,” Woods said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further praised how Scheffler manages to pull off his best shot, pushing through the grueling season that the sport often demands. And now, as the new season waits to begin soon, time will tell how the future turns out for the PGA Tour star.