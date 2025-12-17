Scottie Scheffler Joins Justin Thomas in Providing Justification for Embarrassing Ryder Cup Loss

As the hosts of the Ryder Cup, US fans expected the likes of Scottie Scheffler to have a fantastic 2025. They were pretty much sure that the Cup was coming home. However, as the tournament got underway, things looked extremely difficult for the home team. But with stars like Rory McIlroy dominating the field, Team USA succumbed to a harsh loss.

Immediately after the loss, a significant amount of backlash from the fans followed. And soon, things became messy. As the back and forth continued, US golfer Justin Thomas blamed the Bethpage crew for the loss. While this ignited the fire even further, World No. 1 Scheffler recently added a bit more to the controversy. Following his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, Scheffler made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Reflecting on their loss, the US icon went on to defend his team.

When asked about the loss, Scheffler stated that he did everything he could to hand his team the victory. Unfortunately, the World’s No. 1 felt that it just wasn’t their week in New York. “Yeah, the plan is definitely to win the Ryder Cup. I think New York was for all of us. Um, but you know, that’s one of the things I always hang my hat on, the preparation, and I stepped up on the first tee at Bethpage, and I had done quite literally every last thing that I could possibly do in order to play well. And um, it just wasn’t in the cards that week,” said Scheffler.

He further pointed out how the team regrouped and bounced back significantly on Sunday. And while things did not work out this time, Scheffler was sure that Team USA would use the momentum to do well in the 2027 Ryder Cup. “What year is it going to be? 2027 Ryder Cup. Yep. going to be a long wait, but you know, we’re going to continue to be prepared. I think our team’s in a good spot. I felt like we learned a lot at Bethpage and um you know, I think it puts us in a good position going forward,” added the US golf icon.

Meanwhile, despite the comments from Scheffler, the controversy regarding the Ryder Cup loss is not stopping. That’s because Thomas is in some constant back-and-forth with the Bethpage Black crews.

How Justin Thomas blamed the ground crew for Team USA’s Ryder Cup loss

Following the loss, Keegan Bradley stated, “You win, it’s glory for a lifetime – but I didn’t and I’m going to have to sit with this for the rest of my life. There’s no part of me that thinks I’ll ever get over this. This event has been so brutal to me.” Indeed, that was the pain that the golfers of Team USA had to go through losing the Ryder Cup to Team Europe at Bethpage Black. But amid this saddening scenario, Team USA’s Justin Thomas seemingly blamed the ground management crew for their loss.

Sitting for a conversation with the No Laying Up podcast, Thomas blatantly added, “I don’t really understand that. I don’t know why they weren’t at all what Keegan had asked for. Keegan, I mean, had been pretty clear of asking for a certain speed and wanting them fast enough, and I watched them argue with us that they were 13s, and it’s like guys we play golf every week, like look on TV how many guys are leaving putts short.” He furthermore stated how the greens were slow. “Like speed them up, and it was it was just bizarre because that’s not something you would expect at a home Ryder Cup, and again that’s not an excuse”, shared Thomas.

But immediately after Thomas blamed the ground staff, a Bethpage Black staff member who was on duty during the Ryder Cup did not shy away from accusing Thomas of just ‘making excuses’. Explaining his take, the staff unapologetically stated, “There was ZERO conversation between captains and the grounds crew during tournament week, and that is at the fault of Keegan. We would have welcomed him with open arms any day or time (we were there 24/7) and only spoke with him directly ONCE- weeks before the event.” The staff member also added, “If there was a problem, it should have come from him in practice rounds”. The crew member even complained that Team USA simply failed to perform.