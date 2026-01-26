Scottie Scheffler Joins Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus With Remarkable $9.2M PGA Tour Event Victory

Scottie Scheffler started his new season exactly where he left the old one. He won the 2026 American Express golf tournament with a twenty-seven under par total score. This big win came after six tries to get the trophy and beat the second-place group by four whole shots in the California sun. This special victory now puts him in a very small and elite club.

The golf world is buzzing about a new tweet from the TWLEGION account. It says, “#ELITE COMPANY — Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.” These three are the only ones with 20 wins and 4 majors before 30. The Texan star reached this giant goal in his very first start of 2026. Tiger Woods had forty-six wins and nine big majors by his thirtieth birthday. Jack Nicklaus had thirty wins and seven majors when he turned thirty years old.

