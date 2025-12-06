brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Scottie Scheffler Left Scratching His Head After an Unexplainable Moment at Hero World Challenge Round 3

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 6, 2025 | 6:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Scottie Scheffler Left Scratching His Head After an Unexplainable Moment at Hero World Challenge Round 3

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 6, 2025 | 6:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits

Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year.

Download now
guide_banner

Is Scottie Scheffler ready to break yet another record? After a spectacular R3 of the Hero World Challenge, he sits at a solo second, one shot behind the lead. But, he might have a little “bad luck” to waive off first.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As he was six under through seven holes, he commanded the lead. Eventually, he reached 11 under with an eagle on the 15th. But the next hole changed the spotlight. He took a swing, the shot was good, but his ball rolled into a slice of fairway bordered by a palmetto bush. It was unplayable, and Scheffler had no choice but to drop and recover. From there on, his luck unraveled quickly.

The routine tee shot, which had a scoring opportunity, turned into a double bogey. Scheffler was yanked from 11 under to nine under in just a few minutes. When asked about the same, his frustration was palpable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hit the drive in the fairway today, and I basically didn’t have a stance, so you explain that one to me,” he asked the reporter.

“That’s not really on me, it’s just poor luck,” Scheffler says later in the post-match presser.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved