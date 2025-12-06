Scottie Scheffler Left Scratching His Head After an Unexplainable Moment at Hero World Challenge Round 3

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Is Scottie Scheffler ready to break yet another record? After a spectacular R3 of the Hero World Challenge, he sits at a solo second, one shot behind the lead. But, he might have a little “bad luck” to waive off first.

As he was six under through seven holes, he commanded the lead. Eventually, he reached 11 under with an eagle on the 15th. But the next hole changed the spotlight. He took a swing, the shot was good, but his ball rolled into a slice of fairway bordered by a palmetto bush. It was unplayable, and Scheffler had no choice but to drop and recover. From there on, his luck unraveled quickly.

The routine tee shot, which had a scoring opportunity, turned into a double bogey. Scheffler was yanked from 11 under to nine under in just a few minutes. When asked about the same, his frustration was palpable.

“I hit the drive in the fairway today, and I basically didn’t have a stance, so you explain that one to me,” he asked the reporter.

“That’s not really on me, it’s just poor luck,” Scheffler says later in the post-match presser.