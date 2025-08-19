Scottie Scheffler Lets His Guard Down as Injury Woes Are Brought Up During Interview

This year has been a mixed bag for Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 had quite a few outbursts after a series of bad performances. We saw at TPC Scottsdale how, after a bad stroke, the 29-year-old smacked his golf bag with his wedge. Then, off the course, the fans witnessed his dry humor shine in Happy Gilmore 2. And now, he has won the BMW Championship, marking his fifth PGA Tour victory of the season and becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to have back-to-back seasons with at least five wins. But even the best have their weaknesses.

Recently, Scottie Scheffler joined Dan Rapaport on the DanOnGolf show and shared some surprising insights about the things he struggles with off the course. When the host asked Scheffler, “What are a few things you’re bad at?” he smiled and replied, “Well, my wife is sitting over there, she can probably tell you a few things I’m bad at, I’m sure.” The couple isn’t just partners; they’ve been high school sweethearts who fell in love and tied the knot in late 2020. And really, who would know him better than the person who’s seen him grow up, on and off the course?

During the conversation, Scheffler’s wife jokingly muffled out “Mahjong,” hinting that he might not be so good at the game. Scheffler, however, quickly disagreed, insisting he was better at Mahjong than she was. But when it came to something he truly struggled with, Scheffler admitted without hesitation: “Ice skating… maybe, I don’t know, that’s the first thing that comes to mind,” he said with a laugh.

The playful exchange highlights the couple’s unique chemistry, a bond on full display earlier this season at the Memorial Tournament. After his win, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis asked about his wife, Meredith, and the support she gives him. Scheffler got emotional, saying, “My wife is my biggest supporter. She’s my best friend… I definitely couldn’t do it without her.” Their camaraderie, both on and off the course, shows that behind the champion, there’s a deeply supportive and playful partnership.

Of course, some weaknesses come with a cost, and Scheffler has had his moments. When Meredith again playfully muffled out “cooking,” Scheffler couldn’t hide a laugh as he admitted, “Yeah, cooking… terrible.” Dan Rapaport jumped in, grinning, “Cooking safely!” Scheffler paused, stunned for a second, then burst out laughing. “Cooking safely… yes, right, yeah… that’s my final answer. Cooking safely. I am terrible,” he said, still chuckling. Even after the interview wrapped, he kept laughing, shaking his head, “That was good cooking safely.”

On Christmas, while making ravioli, he suffered a puncture wound to his hand, forcing him to miss the first month of the season. The pain had eventually gone, but he still hadn’t regained full range of motion in his hand, and the layoff had affected his usual training and practice routine. He had explained at the time, “Just because you’re not able to use a certain muscle for almost a month’s time, like my hand, I wasn’t able to really use. You have to build back strength in that hand.” The injury had led to some uncharacteristic struggles early in the year, including less precise ball-striking and putting. But then he regained his momentum after winning the PGA Championship, his first major of the season, proving that his hand and game had returned to form.

His regular season was amazing, where he scored 4 wins. While Scheffler’s regular season was a hit, the playoff stretch has brought its unique challenges.

Scottie Scheffler on balancing season consistency and playoff pressure

Talking about the FedEx Cup, Scheffler pointed out just how tricky the system can be. “In order to win the FedEx Cup, you have to be one of the 30 best players for the entire year, and you’ve got to show up at East Lake and have a great tournament,” he explained. While reflecting on whether the FedEx Cup winner should automatically be Player of the Year, he said, “Well, I think they’re two different things. All it is is you’re trying to strike a balance between rewarding great play throughout the regular season and rewarding great play in the playoffs.”

Scheffler knows this from experience. He finished runner-up in 2023, learned from it, and then went on to win the TOUR Championship and FedEx Cup in 2024, showing how important it is to combine season-long consistency with peak playoff performance. He also pointed out a few flaws in the new FedEx Cup format, citing Rory McIlroy skipping a playoff and Sepp Straka missing a tournament as examples of how players can act strategically. His perspective gives a clear look at the challenges, strategy, and rewards that come with navigating both the regular season and playoffs.