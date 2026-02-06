Scottie Scheffler Lost a Massive Chunk of His $27,659,550 Earnings to Taxes Last Year

Having had a historic campaign last year, including six major PGA Tour victories, which include the PGA Championship and Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler took his net worth to more than $110 million. In 2025 itself, he secured approximately $27.7 million as just his on-course prize money. However, Scheffler has been struggling with a major financial factor. The American has been facing high-tier income taxes on his income. Recently, a PGA Tour pro shed light on why Scheffler is losing millions in taxes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Joel Dahmen, while having a candid conversation with the team of the Fore Play podcast, shared, “Most guys out here pay quarterly taxes. But we, and how we do it, my wife just takes out 30% of every paycheck with the tax account. And then that thing grows and builds throughout the year. And you look at that, and then you’re guys like, hey, I’m going to take out the tax now. And I’m like, oh, that’s so much money that is going. I think, if you are lucky enough or blessed enough to be in the top tax bracket, you should be able to designate at least 10% of your taxes to where you want them to go.”

Scheffler has been leading the money list for the fourth consecutive year. Including FedEx Cup bonuses and the Comcast Business Top 10 award, his total earnings for the 2025 season exceeded $50 million. But major portions of the earnings could not stay in his pockets. On the winnings that he secured, 37% of federal taxes were charged alongside additional state taxes, often totaling over 40% of his winnings in certain jurisdictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dahmen directly referred to Scheffler and added, “You know, think about how much, like, you know, guys are making, well, Scottie, whatever, 25 million a year. Like, he’s paying, what, 5 to 10 million in taxes on that.”

Joel Dahmen reflected on his own situation and shared how paying heavy taxes comes hand in hand with having a good season in the sport. He shared how the percentage charged varies from state to state. Notably, California demands higher percentages. Although Scottie Scheffler resides in Texas, where no state income tax is charged, he pays taxes on winnings earned in other states and countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the massive earnings that Scheffler bagged in 2025 (over $19 million in prize money alone by mid-July), his total tax liability has been projected to be in the tens of millions. Dahmen, too, pointed out the same.

And it’s not just Dahmen and Scheffler who have been facing the brunt of the taxes. Even a Northern Irish golfing icon had to bear the same ordeal after securing his first green jacket.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Rory McIlroy lost half of his 2025 Masters prize money to taxes

2025 was a magical year for McIlroy. Having already won the PGA Championship, The Open, and the US Open, the Northern Irish golfer made history. Winning the Masters, McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam. Immediately, the legendary golfer was showered with celebrations and congratulatory messages. But alongside all those, he also got to pocket a cool $4 million as the winner’s prize.

Imago Ryder Cup 2025 Rory McIlroy asks for calm on the 14th during Friday morning Foursomes at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA. 26/09/2025 Picture: Golffile Fran Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Farmingdale Bethpage Balck Golf Course New York USA Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*,

It does feel like a perfect ending to a dream, right? Well, not exactly. As per the US tax rules, McIlroy had just $2.3 million to himself, which is a shocking 42.39 percent tax deduction. And while such a narrative does sound pretty perplexing, tax expert Paul Barham broke it down in simple words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any prize money earned will be subject to US federal tax, the top rate of which is still 37 per cent. Golfers will also have to pay state tax in Georgia at 5.39 per cent,” said Barham.

He further added, “The U.S tax will be paid by all the golfers playing at Augusta regardless of where they are tax resident and if they are a tax resident in the U.S, they shouldn’t pay tax on this prize money in any other country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, McIlroy will be getting a bit of respite when it comes to his home country, the UK. As per George Cannon from Kreston Reeves, the amount McIlroy won for his Masters’ performance will not come under the tax bracket in the US.