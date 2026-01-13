Scottie Scheffler Makes Feelings Clear as Brooks Koepka’s Return Troubles PGA Tour Pros

Brooks Koepka’s sudden return to the PGA Tour has sent a wave of surprise through the golf world. Just weeks after leaving LIV Golf, the five-time major winner is already set to tee it up again at Torrey Pines. The decision has sparked plenty of conversation inside the PGA Tour locker room. Behind the curtains, many are seemingly uneasy about how fast Koepka was welcomed back. But amid this, Scottie Scheffler’s voice has quietly stood out.

Golf Subpar podcast’s hosts, Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, were engaged in a conversation regarding the matter. Knost revealed how he personally texted Scottie Scheffler after the news broke and his simple reaction that left Knost in awe.

Colt Knost shared, “With this news, there’s going to be guys that are pissed off. There are going to be guys who are fine with it. And you mentioned Scottie Scheffler. I was texting with him once this news broke, and I said, ‘What do you think?’ He goes, ‘I think it was a smart move.’”

The golf analyst further shared, “That’s coming from the number one player in the world. He doesn’t get affected by any of this. It’s just another great player coming back to the PGA Tour. And Scottie wants to play against the best every single week.”

Knost, however, went on to explain why he feels that many players from within the tour might still be unhappy with how the situation surrounding Koepka turned out.

He feels that the lower-ranked golfers may feel threatened because of the competition that comes hand in hand with big names in the list. But Knost made it clear that “they’re (Brooks Koepka and co.) not taking a spot away.

Knost added, “So even if all four came back, what they’re going to do is they’re just adding to the field… Brooks Koepka is not knocking anyone out of Farmers’ or the WM Phoenix open. He’s just adding to the field, which I think was a very smart move by them because that would not have been fair. But man, this is a large domino that just fell.”

Michael Kim reflected on the matter and shared how many tour pros are seemingly “pissed” as they feel that they “missed out” on LIV money.

Wesley Bryan, on the other hand, commented on the Instagram post that broke the news of Koepka’s return. Instead of welcoming him back he subtly expressed his feelings by writing, “That is interesting 🤔”.

Golf analyst Todd Lewis shared how several members of the PGA are not ready to welcome him back, as many feel that he “damaged the brand.”

Anthony Kim and Smylie Kaufman, too, have voiced their thoughts against welcoming Koepka back without him facing what has been mentioned in the rulebook of the PGA.

Colt Knost’s co-host, Drew Stoltz, on the other hand, talked about another important aspect.

He explained how Koepka’s situation creates a precedent. If Brooks is allowed to return, it opens the door for other LIV stars to think about coming back as well. Stoltz believes the PGA Tour will be flexible if the name is big enough, because bringing elite players back is good for the Tour and good for fans.

Stoltz added, “I think they will acquiesce to whatever they want to get them back. The only thing, if they were to suspend him for a year, the only thing that does is like kind of appease the players who are going to come out and bitch about this, that there was no punishment. And most of those guys aren’t guys that had an opportunity to go to LIV for a ton of money.”

Koepka would be marking his return at the Farmers Insurance Open which is scheduled to begin on January 29 at Torrey Pines of San Diego, California. Since 2022, this would be his first appearance in a PGA Tour event.

Following that, he would also play in the WM Phoenix Open, where he already boasts two winning moments. He won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2015 and in 2021.

Now, as the golf realm is buzzing with the new update, Koepka has opened up about his feelings.

Brooks Koepka braces for mixed reactions as he returns to the PGA Tour

Koepka left the PGA Tour realm back in 2022. Now, after getting reinstated to the tour, he is excited to play in a normal PGA Tour event after four years. But on the other hand, he is nervous.

He isn’t just worried about how well he will play. The American golfer is rather nervous about how people inside and outside the fairways will treat him.

In a recent interview on January 12, Koepka shared, “I’ve got a lot of work to do with some of the players. There’s definitely guys who are happy, and definitely guys who will be angry.”

Opening up on the penalties, he said, “It’s a harsh punishment financially. I understand exactly why the tour did that — it’s meant to hurt. But it [his departure] hurt a lot of people.”

Koepka is unsure about how fans, players, and officials would take him back as his leaving the tour back in 2022 to join LIV Golf led to a debacle. However, Koepka is not back to give up easily.

He shared how he is looking forward to rebuilding “those relationships” in case they are still upset about his departure for the Saudi-backed league.