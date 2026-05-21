Scottie Scheffler Makes Feelings Clear on Brooks Koepka’s Charge at $10.3M PGA Tour Event

Scottie Scheffler supported Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour back in January, saying it was good for the fans, the sponsors, and the game itself. Four months later, while playing in the same group at TPC Craig Ranch, Scheffler gave a more personal opinion. This one meant even more than anything he had said at a press conference.

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“Yeah, I felt like I was getting lapped out there for a little bit,” the 2x Masters winner said.

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Scheffler and Koepka have high mutual respect. They have played together on two Ryder Cup teams, in 2021 and 2023, and have formed camaraderie. In fact, in 2023, Scheffler advocated for Koepka to be on the Ryder Cup team and said that if he had played one event on the PGA Tour, he definitely wouldn’t be 29 points short and would be on the team. Then in 2026, the #1 was glad that Koepka was back on the tour and said that he loved competing against Brooks and was looking forward to more of it. Brooks reciprocates the feelings.

In January, Koepka noted that it’s always impressive whenever anyone gets to play with Scottie. By just being around him and seeing the way he goes about it, a golfer can learn a lot, as Scheffler’s execution is really good. Calling what #1 does impressive, Koepka shared that he watched a lot of Scheffler, and it helped him fall in love with the game again.

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Now, we know that Scheffler rarely sees himself as the one trying to catch up. So, this comment from him says a lot about what Brooks did Thursday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson ($10.3 million event). The 5x major winner set the pace with an 8-under 63, recording six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 12th. His putting, which had been under scrutiny, delivered when it mattered.

Koepka led the field, with Emiliano Grillo one shot behind at 7-under. Si Woo Kim, in the same group, finished at 7-under 64. Scheffler posted a 5-under 66. On most courses, that would be a strong opening, but at TPC Craig Ranch, it left him trailing, and Scheffler recognized the scoring pressure from the start.

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“I feel like sometimes in these tests, once you start getting behind, you can kind of start falling pretty far behind, and it can be difficult to catch up. It was nice to kind of stay in it.”

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Last year, Scheffler won here at 31-under 253, eight shots clear of the field. After the first round this year, he spoke about the need to keep pace. With birdies coming from every direction, the group dynamic felt more like match play, a point Scheffler acknowledged.

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“Brooks played great, and Si Woo played really nicely as well.”

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Koepka’s journey back has been long and difficult. He left the PGA Tour in 2022 for a signing bonus reportedly over $100 million and spent more than three years on LIV Golf. But he then saw his game decline as travel kept him away from his family. He wanted out, so his return through the Returning Member Program carried significant financial penalties.

Koepka said he had been frustrated for at least a year before leaving LIV. Two weeks ago at the Myrtle Beach Classic, after shooting a back-nine 29, he said he had found his happiness and love for the game again. He felt that everything was coming together, and he just needed to play. On Thursday at Craig Ranch, it looked like things might be falling into place for him even faster than the leaderboard has shown this season.

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Brooks Koepka’s history with the opening 63 and what it has meant before

The last time Koepka started a tournament with a bogey-free 63 or better was at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. That round gave him the cushion he needed to win the major by two strokes. He showed a similar pattern at Oak Hill in 2023.

He shot 72-66-66-67 for a 9-under total and held off Scheffler, who closed with a 65 but still finished two shots behind. When Koepka is playing well, you can see it on the scorecard right away. There are still three rounds left at a course where the leaderboard can change quickly, and Scheffler is only two shots back and ready to chase.

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Thursday showed something more solid than just a good round, but not as bold as a prediction. Koepka’s 63 was not because of an easy course or lucky conditions. He did it against a field with the world no. 1, on a renovated course meant to keep scores high, and with a putter he had only used for a few days. Scheffler did not have to say anything dramatic after the round. The word “lapped” said enough.