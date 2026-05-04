Scottie Scheffler Makes History Despite Losing 3 Back-to-Back Events

Since winning the AmEx in January, Scottie Scheffler has finished second at the Masters, second at the RBC Heritage, and second at the Cadillac Championship. No wins, not exactly a slump either. But he just set a record that had never been set before.

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He became the first player in the modern era to record solo second-place finishes in three consecutive starts. At Augusta, he finished one shot behind Rory McIlroy. At Hilton Head, he lost a playoff to Matt Fitzpatrick. At Doral, he closed with three straight birdies on holes 15 through 17 and still ended up six shots behind Cameron Young, who, by Scheffler’s own admission, was practically impossible to catch.

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“On the greens, he was unbelievable this week. For the first 27 holes, I don’t think he missed anything really,” Scheffler said. “When you’re hitting really good shots and holing a lot of putts, that’s a recipe to run away with a golf tournament.”

Each time Scottie Scheffler fell short, he pointed to the quality of the winner rather than his shortcomings. After Augusta, he noted Rory’s resilience, saying he had “competed against him for a long time” and that McIlroy does not win at that rate without being genuinely tough. After Hilton Head, he credited Fitzpatrick for making something happen every time he needed it.

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Since 2022, Scheffler has been inside the top two after 54 holes 24 times, converting 15 of those into victories, a closing rate of 62.5% that leads every active player on Tour, including McIlroy at 60%. He has not finished outside the top 25 since August 2024.

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His consistency sits alongside a list of records that belong entirely to him. He is the only golfer in the 50-year history of The PLAYERS Championship to win back-to-back, in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, he became the first male golfer to win the Masters, an Olympic gold medal, and the FedEx Cup in the same calendar year.

That same season, he set the all-time single-season earnings record, surpassing $29 million, and joined Tiger Woods as the only player to win six or more times in back-to-back seasons. In 2025, he became the first golfer since 1909 to win four majors each by three strokes or more. He has also won the Jack Nicklaus Award, the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year, for four straight seasons from 2022 through 2025, only the second player after Woods to do that.

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The money tells a similar story. His 2026 earnings have already crossed $10 million, and his career total now sits at over $110 million, closing in fast on McIlroy’s $114 million on the all-time list, with only Woods ahead of both at just under $121 million.

With the PGA Championship at Aronimink two weeks away, Scheffler is skipping the Truist Championship intentionally.

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“For me to show up and play my best, I have to have off time,” he said. “That’s something I’ve learned as my career has gone on.”

Meanwhile, Scheffler is also adding more stops to his 2026 schedule.

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Scottie Scheffler is set to make his 3M Open debut in July

Scottie Scheffler will tee it up at the 3M Open for the first time this July, organizers confirmed Monday. The tournament is scheduled for July 20-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine; it is Minnesota’s only PGA Tour event, and landing the world’s top player is a significant moment for the event.

The golfer said he has heard good things about the tournament and is excited to compete there. Tournament co-executive director Tracy West called Scheffler’s commitment a boost for what is already shaping up to be a competitive field.

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Off the course, the 3M Open carries real community weight, too. Its charitable arm, the 3M Open Fund, has distributed over $9 million to local causes. Scottie Scheffler’s presence in July will only raise the event’s profile further, both competitively and in terms of the attention it draws.