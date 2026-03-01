Scottie Scheffler Opens Up About the Sacrifices Wife Meredith Needed to Make for His PGA Tour Career

Scottie Scheffler is currently playing the best golf of his career-and arguably some of the best golf the sport has seen in ages. However, if you ask the man himself, the ‘Secret Sauce’ to his impressive consistency isn’t found on the practice green or in the data sheet. It’s found in a partnership that began in a high school hallway at the age of 14.

“I’ve been given a certain amount of time to go out and practice, and I feel like if things are not right at home—if we have not been conflicting well, or if there is something that needs to be discussed that hasn’t been discussed—that stuff is always going to creep into your mind,” Scheffler admitted. “I feel like Mere has always been really good at telling when something’s off in my head and trying to bring that out of me, which we’re still continuing to figure out.”

“But one of the ways Mere’s been most helpful for me is just giving me the proper amount of time and support that I need to be able to go out and practice,” he continued. “I think we both have a good understanding of the sacrifices it takes in order to do something well.

“You know, I’ve been called to play golf professionally and do that to the best of my ability, and that takes a certain amount of time, and it takes a lot of sacrifice from my family as well. And so Meredith has been amazing for a long time, giving me the proper time and sacrificing essentially half of her life on the road with me so that the three of us can still be together.”

While Scheffler’s wife, Meredith Scheffler, never uses the word sacrifice herself, he credits her for making his career at the highest level possible through her unwavering support and life adjustments.

The pair met long before Scheffler became famous, back in high school when they were only fourteen years old. They went to different colleges for four years but stayed together. After a pretty hike, they got married in late 2020. Ever since Mrs. Scheffler handles most responsibilities at home, which allows Scottie to dedicate his time to playing golf.

And due to the hectic schedule of her husband, she spends a significant portion of the year on the road with him. But Meredith always stands on the grass to cheer for her husband during his biggest wins. In 2022, when he felt overwhelmed and “so stressed out” by the intense pressure of leading the tournament, she helped him stay composed on his way to winning his first Masters Green Jacket. Even late into her pregnancy in 2024, she stayed on the course. She even carries his heavy golf bag during the fun Par 3 contest every single year.

Despite her own career as a director of a non-profit, she always prioritizes being present at his tournaments. After winning the Memorial in 2025, when CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis compared them with Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Scheffler couldn’t hold in his emotions.

“You’re really trying to make me emotional now. My wife is my biggest supporter; she’s my best friend,” Scheffler told Balionis. “This is our life out here on the road, and it’s been a lot of fun. We’ve had some special memories at this tournament, and yeah, I definitely couldn’t do it without her.”

The couple welcomed their first child, son Bennett, in May 2024. And since then, the three of them have traveled to every golf course together like a happy team. Scottie celebrated his big 2025 wins at the PGA and The Open with his boy. At the Open, little Bennett even ran onto the green to hug his famous dad. These are the moments that showed how the family matters for the #1.

And from time to time, Meredith reminds him that his score on the course does not change how much he is loved.

“My identity isn’t a golf score. Like Meredith told me this morning, ‘If you win this golf tournament today, if you lose this golf tournament by 10 shots, if you never win another golf tournament again,’ she goes, ‘I’m still going to love you. You’re still going to be the same person. Jesus loves you, and nothing changes.’”

And that’s true. She did not even know he was a star until she saw him on TV. They were hanging out at her father’s house when a golf commercial came on the screen. She was reportedly so unaware of his rising status that she was surprised to see him in a golf commercial, asking if it was really him playing alongside the pros.

But the good thing about the couple is that this isn’t one-way. Scheffler, too, at times skips extra games so he can spend more time at home. He wants to be a great dad and a great husband before being a golfer. When he is at home, he puts his clubs away to play with his son. Scheffler even skipped participating in TGL due to his family priorities.

“If I’m at home, I’m trying to be with Mere,” he added. “I don’t want to be spending the whole time practicing, wishing I was at home.”

And this bond shows results in the course, too.

Why Scottie Scheffler is unstoppable

This perfect balance at home makes the World No. 1 a scary player on the course. Since their marriage in 2020, Scheffler’s career has exploded, as he has won nearly every significant title in his career since then, including two Masters (2022, 2024), the 2024 Olympic Gold Medal, and multiple Player of the Year titles.

In 2024, Scottie won eight times and even took home an Olympic gold medal. The next year was even better when he was nearly unstoppable, winning two major championships (PGA and The Open) along with the Memorial, the BMW Championship, and his first FedEx Cup title.

He started 2026 by winning his 20th career title at the American Express tournament. As of March 1, 2026, Scheffler has just finished a T12 at the Genesis Invitational, which ended an incredible streak of 18 consecutive top-10 finishes, the longest such run in the modern era. With the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship on the horizon, Scheffler’s stability at home makes him an unbeatable contender for the rest of the field.

With a clear mind, free from off-course distractions, and his family by his side, Scottie Scheffler isn’t just winning tournaments; he’s building a legacy, proving that for him, the strongest foundation for success is built at home.