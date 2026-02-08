Scottie Scheffler Opens Up to Jim Nantz About Toddler Son Picking Up Unusual Habit from Him

At TPC Scottsdale, Travis Kelce must have attracted the crowd at the Pro-Am, but it was Bennett, Scottie Scheffler‘s son, who stole hearts. All he did was hit shots across fairways with his tiny plastic club, with caddie Ted Scott even checking yardage and tossing grass to read the wind for him. The moment went viral, and everyone noticed, including Jim Nantz.

“It’s funny; he’s got a cousin, Hayes, who loves to play golf and is two years older than him. He picked it up from him, and he obviously watches me,” Scheffler told Nantz on CBS. “It’s hilarious just watching him pick up on the little things that we do. Like, he’ll come watch me hit balls, and all of a sudden, the next day he gets over the ball with this head movement where he starts looking like this because that’s what I do before I hit the shot. It’s been really fun to watch him actually enjoy hitting golf balls.”

Bennett’s golf journey actually started during Scottie Scheffler’s sister’s bachelorette party. His cousin Hayes was in the backyard hitting golf balls, and Bennett wanted to try. So, he sat down and started swinging the club back and forth. A few months passed by, and Bennett kept loving swinging his club. He sure didn’t know what a golf ball was at the time, but he was either eating his club or hitting something with it.

Now that Bennett is a little older, he copies his dad’s iconic head movement. As Scheffler begins his downswing, he moves his head backward, away from the ball. Rather than keeping his head rigidly down, Scheffler allows his head to move towards the target and rise in the follow-through, often after his right foot lifts or shifts, helping prevent injury and aids in rotation.

Ever since Bennett was born in May 2024, he has been a regular face at his father’s tournaments with his mom, Meredith. At the Masters Par 3 Contest last year, Bennett’s tiny jumpsuit and happy face made fans and photographers smile. At The Open in 2025, Bennett captured hearts with his adorable appearance on the greens as his dad lifted the trophy. Then, at the AmEx in January 2026, both Meredith and Bennett celebrated Scottie’s season-opening win.

Scottie Scheffler has drawn a clear line about his priorities. He was willing to stop competing at the Masters when Bennett was about to be born. He made it clear that even if his wife needed him mid-round, he would drop everything and leave. Nothing has changed since, as he is still ready to leave it all behind if it interferes with his life at home.

“If my golf ever started affecting my home life, or if it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living,” he has said.

So far, Scheffler has loved being a dad. Sure, his afternoons look different now, as there’s much less sitting around and watching TV, and it’s mostly sitting around trying to figure out what’s going on with our little one, but it’s been a ton of fun for him.

While Bennett was winning hearts online at the WM Phoenix Open, his father was fighting to stay in the tournament after opening with an uncharacteristic 2-over 73.

Scottie Scheffler’s rocky road at the WM Phoenix Open 2026

Scottie Scheffler had a terrible first round at TPC Scottsdale. His 73 broke a streak of 33 rounds of par-or-better golf that had been going on since June 2025. He was tied for 81st place with five bogeys and a double bogey, which meant he was about to miss his first cut since the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Friday brought a second chance. Scheffler shot a 65 with no bogeys to get back to 4-under overall, making it 66 straight events where he made the cut, the most on the PGA Tour. He said that a minor change to his grip that he found during practice helped him turn things around. He said he felt a bit lost on Thursday but got back on track right away.

Then on Saturday’s moving day, Scheffler posted a 67 to reach 8-under par. He was then three shots behind Hideki Matsuyama heading into Sunday. After starting Round 3 with seven straight pars, the 29-year-old birdied holes 8, 10, 11, and 15. A late three-putt bogey on 12 slowed him down for a while.

“Barring anything crazy on the back nine, I shouldn’t be out of the tournament,” Scheffler told reporters afterward. He knows this course well. He won from nine shots back here in 2022. If anyone can mount a Sunday charge at TPC Scottsdale, it’s the guy whose son just went viral for copying his every move.