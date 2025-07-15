Scottie Scheffler Pities Son Bennet for Trait He Inherited from PGA Tour Pro: ‘It’s Tough’

You’d be forgiven for thinking Scottie Scheffler has it all figured out. Calm, controlled, and consistently brilliant, he’s the type of PGA Tour pro who makes high-stakes Sundays feel like a walk in the park. Three major titles. Olympic gold. Over 100 weeks as World No. 1. He’s golf’s quiet king, the man who never flinches. But peel back the leaderboard headlines, and you’ll find a different kind of story emerging. One that’s not about trophies or tee shots, but about temper, fatherhood, and the type of trait you wish you didn’t pass on. Turns out, even the steadiest hands can carry a storm inside.

Despite the calm exterior, Scheffler has never shied away from admitting he’s battled with his emotions. Especially when it comes to frustration. In a candid press conference ahead of the 153rd Open on July 15, he was asked how he stays so composed under pressure. His response was unexpectedly honest. “I would say that I still get very frustrated,” he said. “ Think at times I’m better at masking it… may have gotten overly frustrated… I think part of the game is controlling your emotions and controlling your mind.” What many perceive as quiet calm is, in reality, the product of years spent learning how to manage something deeper. But sometimes, even when you’ve mastered your storms, nature finds a way to send them back to you.

That emotional intensity, it turns out, is hereditary. “I even see it in my son now,” Scottie Scheffler said with a half-smile. “He’s 14 months, and I’m like, this poor kid’s got my personality. It’s tough.” Married to his high school sweetheart, Meredith Scudder, since December 4, 2020, Scheffler became a father when baby Bennett was born on May 8, 2024. Now a family man, Scheffler is managing the challenge of watching his once-uncontrolled trait appear in someone so small and innocent. And yet, it’s a trait he’s turned into an asset.

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 07: Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts after a missed putt at the 12th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

“I had a high level of frustration growing up. I still do today, but I’m better at masking it and controlling it and using it more as a strength to help me focus versus just trying to,” he said. Instead of letting frustration unravel him, Scheffler has trained himself to use it as a tool. “I think when I was young, I would either hold it in or kind of blow up,” he recalled. “Now I think I do a better job of holding it in… to where I’m in a better spot after a bit of frustration than I am before.” Even in emotional turbulence, he finds rhythm.

However, Scheffler’s candidness didn’t stop at his own internal struggles. In the same presser, he warned that he would walk away from the sport if it ever strained his home life: “But if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living.” Of course, some mysteries remain.

When pressed to explain exactly how he’s learned to control those emotions, Scottie Scheffler simply grinned and deflected. “I have no idea. Maybe if you see my wife this week, you can ask her.” The room laughed, but the line carried more than humor; it hinted at the complexity behind his calm. Behind every ice-cold champion is a messy, personal process the world rarely sees. Then again, every now and then, the mask does slip. Remember when he slammed his club into a tree in frustration, for instance?

Scottie Scheffler let the fire slip through

One of the first public cracks of Scottie Scheffler came at the Phoenix Open in February 2025. After a poor shot on the 15th hole, Scheffler was seen hitting his golf bag in frustration, knocking it over. The clip went viral and shocked fans who are used to seeing his ice-cold demeanor. “Can’t handle it,” one commentator joked. Fast forward to April 2025 at the RBC Heritage, and Scheffler’s patience cracked again.

Two months later, at the RBC Heritage, the frustration returned. This time, in response to an errant approach shot that ricocheted off a tree and landed in a bunker. At that time, Scheffler slammed his club into the grass. Even during the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, Scheffler let his guard slip again.

After missing a short birdie putt on the 13th hole, he raised his arms, mumbled in disbelief, and mimicked Happy Gilmore by screaming at his ball. And then there was the U.S. Open, last month, where Scottie Scheffler didn’t break a club or scream, but simply muttered “Gosh dang it” as he slammed his club into the ground, leaving a visible divot. It was subtle but telling. Sometimes, it’s not the volume of an outburst but the weight behind it that speaks the loudest.

Over the years, Scheffler has trained himself to absorb those moments internally. But these glimpses, small or sudden, remind the world that behind the robotic consistency is a human being who feels it all. And now, as he watches signs of that same fire emerging in his young son Bennett, it’s a trait he understands better than anyone.