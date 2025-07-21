Scottie Scheffler Points Out to Brandel Chamblee One Unexpected Thing Written on Claret Jug

For Scottie Scheffler, winning the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush wasn’t just another trophy—it was a powerful symbol of a season that has bordered on historic. The World No.1 clinched his fourth overall major title with a commanding four-stroke victory over Harris English. In doing so, he not only cemented his first The Open Championship triumph but also moved one step closer to joining golf’s most elite club: winners of the career Grand Slam, with only the U.S. Open left to conquer.

But this win was about more than just stats. It was about legacy. By capturing one of golf’s most iconic trophies—crafted with over 92% silver and steeped in nearly 150 years of history—Scheffler added his name to a list of champions that includes legends from every era. The Claret Jug isn’t merely an empty cup; it’s a piece of golf’s soul, even making its way onto commemorative Scottish banknotes in 2004 and 2005. And this week, Scheffler finally had his turn to lift it.

While the victory itself was momentous, it was a small, almost hidden detail on the Claret Jug that caught Scheffler’s eye—and gave fans a glimpse into the kind of person he is: curious, thoughtful, and quietly observant.

Scottie Scheffler and the Claret Jug’s tiny detail

Following the trophy ceremony, Scheffler made the rounds with interviews, photo ops, and media obligations. At one point, while sitting down with Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, he couldn’t help but point out something about the Claret Jug that had quietly fascinated him.

“The first thing I noticed was this. 2020 No Championship owing to global pandemic. It’s pretty cool,” Scheffler said, clearly delighted by the detail as he showed it to the analysts beside him.

That single line engraved on the trophy is a reminder of a season that once came to a grinding halt. The 2020 PGA Tour schedule had to be reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in 11 cancelled events. While majors like the Masters, the U.S. Open, and the PGA Championship were eventually held at later dates, The Open Championship remained the only major that didn’t take place at all, with its official status listed as cancelled.

As a result, the Claret Jug stands alone among golf’s top trophies—it alone bears a visible acknowledgment of the global disruption. Perhaps that’s why, even as a serial winner, Scheffler found the engraving so quirky and special.

That moment of awe, shared with broadcasters and fans alike, was a gentle reminder that even for golf’s most dominant player right now, the sport’s traditions still evoke a sense of wonder. But while the Claret Jug engraving added a unique wrinkle to this week’s win, what lies ahead for Scheffler may be even more historic.

The Open win positions him perfectly for the next leg of his season. As has been his pattern in recent years, Scheffler is expected to skip the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship to prepare directly for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, starting with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Tennessee. From there, all eyes will turn toward the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills—scheduled to begin just as Scheffler turns 30. That event will be his next chance to capture the final leg of the Career Grand Slam.

But amid all the talk about future majors and legacy milestones, it was a small, unexpected detail on the Claret Jug that captivated Scheffler’s attention, offering a rare, light-hearted pause during a week of intense focus and achievement. This detail also shines a light on one of the sport’s most beloved traditions—engraving the Claret Jug itself.

The tradition of engraving the Claret Jug

The process of engraving the Claret Jug is a cherished part of The Open Championship tradition. Every year, the BBC captures the moment the engraver is poised to etch the champion’s name into history, though he always waits until the very last putt drops.

Back in 1999, engraver Alex Harvey explained just how careful that process must be. “I’ve got to wait until the secretary hands me a slip of paper with the winner’s name on it, and they always wait until the last putt is dropped,” he said.

That caution stems from an unforgettable collapse in The Open’s history. French golfer Jean van de Velde appeared to be cruising to victory until a triple bogey on the 18th hole led to a playoff, where Scottish golfer Paul Lawrie emerged victorious. Had Harvey started engraving too early, the result might have led to one of the most awkward moments in major championship history.

That story remains part of the folklore around the Claret Jug, just like the champions whose names adorn it.

