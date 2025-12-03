Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy Fans Lock Horns as PGA Tour Nominates Them for Top Honor

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The PGA Tour made an announcement a few hours ago, sending the internet into a frenzy. “Who’s your pick for Player of the Year?” the caption read on Instagram, with pictures of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ben Griffin. These were the nominees for the 2025 Player of the Year, and fans immediately began debating who truly deserves the honor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The official announcement revealed that these four golfers are in the running for the Jack Nicklaus Award, while the races for Rookie of the Year and the Arnold Palmer Award feature other players like Michael Brennan, Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Aldrich Potgieter, and Karl Vilips. The spotlight, however, clearly remains on the Player of the Year race.

Scheffler, McIlroy, Fleetwood, and Griffin each had seasons worthy of attention, but in very different ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler no doubt dominated the season with six victories, 17 top-10 finishes, and a scoring average of 67.99, finishing inside the top 25 in all 20 events he entered. But he is also eyeing his fourth consecutive Player of the Year award.

From 2022 to 2024, he joined Tiger Woods as only the second golfer ever to claim three straight Player of the Year honors. Only Scheffler, Woods, and McIlroy have won the award at least three times. Rory McIlroy himself has won it thrice, while Woods’ tally stands at a staggering 11 times.

So, Scheffler winning might not surprise most, but McIlroy has a chance, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

He marked a career milestone by completing the career Grand Slam this year after he won the 2025 Masters, which was his fifth major title. Though he wasn’t as consistent as Scheffler, he had a year of unforgettable moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then there’s the feel-good story of Ben Griffin.

Just a few years ago, Griffin had quit golf after falling off the Korn Ferry Tour. Fast forward to 2025, and he not only won his first PGA Tour event at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans but also earned the Ryder Cup captain’s nod to represent the U.S. at Bethpage Black. In total, Griffin had three wins this year, vaulting himself to 9th in the OWGR, cementing his incredible comeback.

And the last nominee? Tommy Fleetwood, who finally had a breakthrough, claimed his first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship after years of near misses.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for fans, it was a battle between the obvious.

Fans debate on who should take the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year title

Fan reactions poured in almost immediately after the nominees were announced. Some were quick to defend Scheffler’s dominance. “Scotty is the player of the year 👏👏👏,” one fan commented while another made it clear that it has to be him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Scottie, and it’s not even a debate.”

His 2025 season was nothing short of remarkable, as he played in 20 events, finished inside the top 25 in all of them, and racked up six victories along the way. And his scoring average of 67.99 is something we haven’t seen in recent years.

Others leaned toward Rory McIlroy for his historic achievements. “Rory… Without a shadow of a doubt…” one fan wrote, being confident in his choice. And while there were many Rory favorites in the comment section, some fans drew a clear distinction between performance and moments.

“Rory for me, but Scottie has to win this or that just makes no sense 😂,” another commented, knowing that the reality of it is that Scottie Scheffler is the more dominant one.

One added, “There’s a difference between player of the year and moments of the year. Best Moment was Rory winning Masters, Best player has to be SS with ridiculous repeatability!”

Sure, McIlroy has had an incredible season, from the beginning when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has captured the headlines many times and has come close to winning more. But if we had to pick based on a more consistent player?

It’s hands down Scottie Scheffler. His statistics say it all.

The debate for the PGA Tour’s top honor has officially begun, and the battle lines are drawn squarely between Scottie Scheffler’s relentless dominance and Rory McIlroy’s historic triumph.